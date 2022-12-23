Hamilton police seek identity of deceased man found south of the Rail Trail in November

See more sharing options

Police have released a sketch of a deceased man found south of the Rail Trail between Blake Street and Norway Avenue last month in Central Hamilton.

Investigators say the man, described as six feet tall with a medium build, short brown straight hair, and a light-coloured thin beard, was discovered by a resident Nov. 13 around 2 p.m. in a wooded area close to Ben Lomond Place.

Can you help, #HamOnt? We need assistance identifying a deceased male found off the Rail Trail near Blake St & Norway Ave on Nov 13. He had no ID & there are no missing person reports matching his profile. Anyone with info, call 905-546-2405. Read More: https://t.co/q79rrCa817 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 23, 2022

“The deceased male had no identification and there have been no inquiries or missing persons matching his profile reported to date,” said a Hamilton Police spokesperson in an email to Global News.

Police are not investigating this death as suspicious but are seeking to identify the man.

At the time of his discovery, he was wearing a black baseball cap, green and blue windbreaker, blue zip-up sweater, camouflage T-shirt, black jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.