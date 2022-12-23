Hamilton police seek identity of deceased man found south of the Rail Trail in November

Police have released a sketch of a deceased man found south of the Rail Trail between Blake Street and Norway Avenue last month in Central Hamilton.
Investigators say the man, described as six feet tall with a medium build, short brown straight hair, and a light-coloured thin beard, was discovered by a resident Nov. 13 around 2 p.m. in a wooded area close to Ben Lomond Place.
“The deceased male had no identification and there have been no inquiries or missing persons matching his profile reported to date,” said a Hamilton Police spokesperson in an email to Global News.
-
‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: The old gang (and their kids) reunite in Point Place
-
‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere
Police are not investigating this death as suspicious but are seeking to identify the man.
Read more: Police investigate allegations woman posed as peace officer at Lincoln, Ont. retirement home
At the time of his discovery, he was wearing a black baseball cap, green and blue windbreaker, blue zip-up sweater, camouflage T-shirt, black jeans and hiking boots.
Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.
Comments