Video link
Headline link
Canada

Hamilton police seek identity of deceased man found south of the Rail Trail in November

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:54 pm
An artists rendition of a deceased man located Nov. 13, 2022 south of the Rail Trail, between Blake Street and Norway Avenue, in Hamilton. Police are seeking the identity of the unknown male. View image in full screen
An artists rendition of a deceased man located Nov. 13, 2022 south of the Rail Trail, between Blake Street and Norway Avenue, in Hamilton. Police are seeking the identity of the unknown male.

Police have released a sketch of a deceased man found south of the Rail Trail between Blake Street and Norway Avenue last month in Central Hamilton.

Investigators say the man, described as six feet tall with a medium build, short brown straight hair, and a light-coloured thin beard, was discovered by a resident Nov. 13 around 2 p.m. in a wooded area close to Ben Lomond Place.

“The deceased male had no identification and there have been no inquiries or missing persons matching his profile reported to date,” said a Hamilton Police spokesperson in an email to Global News.

Police are not investigating this death as suspicious but are seeking to identify the man.

At the time of his discovery, he was wearing a black baseball cap, green and blue windbreaker, blue zip-up sweater, camouflage T-shirt, black jeans and hiking boots.

Anyone with information on the case can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.

Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsRail TrailBlake Streetdeceased manbody found in Hamiltonbody found on rail trailnorway avenueunknown dead man
