Some hockey fans say excitement for world juniors comes with tough conversations

Send this page to someone via email

Some Nova Scotia hockey fans say their excitement for the world junior hockey championship is accompanied this year by tough conversations about Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault allegations.

Halifax hockey dad Kyle Wagner says the scandals within Hockey Canada have sparked conversations in the dressing room of his eight-year-old son’s team, ahead of this year’s tournament hosted jointly by Halifax and Moncton, N.B.

The national sport organization has been mired in controversy for months after it was revealed in May that it settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she had been sexually assaulted by several members of the 2018 world junior team.

Executives later revealed that they had paid out $8.9 million in sexual abuse settlements since 1989, excluding the 2018 deal.

Story continues below advertisement

Wagner says it’s long been a tradition for his family to watch the event beginning each Boxing Day, adding that his family is excited to cheer on team Canada again this year.

However, Wagner says that he and his family have talked about the controversy and the “horrible” things that have taken place within the hockey world.

He says it’s important that hockey families pay attention to these major issues and hold the national sport organization accountable to “make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2022.