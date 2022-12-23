Truck rams into store in Guelph before thieves make off with jewelry worth thousands

Send this page to someone via email

Thieves drove a pickup truck through the doors of a store in the west end of the city as part of a heist on Friday morning, according to Guelph police.

Police received a call at around 4 a.m. from the owner of a business on Paisley Road near Imperial Road South who was watching via video surveillance.

The footage showed that a black pickup truck had crashed into the store and that men were inside the shop.

Police say that officers arrived at the scene a few minutes later and the pickup truck was already gone and it was reported that they made off with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry.

Story continues below advertisement

The video showed a man reversing the truck into the store, before three men exited the black full-size pickup, believed to be a Dodge Ram, according to police.

They described the driver as being five feet 11 inches and with a heavy build. He was said to be wearing a light grey hoodie, light green camouflage pants, navy blue balaclava, black and white shoes and black and orange gloves.

Police described the second suspect as being five feet 10 inches and with a slim build. He was dressed in a black jacket with a yellow emblem on the chest, black track pants, grey running shoes, grey gloves and a black toque.

The third man was described as wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information can call Const. Stephen Gawlik at 519-824-1212 ext. 7509, email him at sgawlik@guelphpolice.ca, leave an anonymous message for Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous tip online at csgw.tips.