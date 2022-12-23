ANALYSIS: A Winnipeg Jets Christmas

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

‘Twas two nights before Christmas and all through the league,

The pundits were talking what the Jets had achieved.

The standings did show, this team’s on a tear…

Story continues below advertisement

In hope that the Central soon would be theirs.

The players all hustled, so the coach said.

And visions of trophies danced in their heads.

There’s Rick with the whistle and Scott in the mix,

These men had just settled in with a roster to fix.

When out on the Donald there arose such a clatter,

Fans rose from their seats to see what was the matter.

Away to the glass, they flew like a flash

The goals, they were coming, it was a glorious bash.

Story continues below advertisement

That light, it was red, it continued to glow,

As the forwards all scored, it was quite a show

0:20 Winnipeg Jets make wishes come true for young patients

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a goalie, called Bucky, he made the fans cheer.

But there were others too, that could make this team go,

That young guy named Josh could put on a show,

His eyes how they twinkled, his skates how they danced,

He certainly put other teams in a trance.

Yes this is a team, that this town can enjoy,

Story continues below advertisement

Almost as much as that new Christmas toy.

0:49 Winnipeg Jets visit Children’s Rehab Centre

More rapid than eagles, these Jets they do fly,

On the PP and PK… to make other teams cry,

Now, Brenden, Now Adam, Now Dylan and Sam…

On Connor, On Wheeler, and the Jets to a Man

To the top of the standings, to the top of the league,

Now skate away, skate away, skate away team.

—

Story continues below advertisement

It truly has been a wonderful time of year for this team. It makes you think, there just might be a Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas, everyone. Happy Holidays!