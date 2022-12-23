Menu

Sports

ANALYSIS: A Winnipeg Jets Christmas

By John Shannon CJOB
Posted December 23, 2022 12:03 pm
Jets Report with John Shannon View image in full screen

‘Twas two nights before Christmas and all through the league,

The pundits were talking what the Jets had achieved.

The standings did show, this team’s on a tear…

Read more: Jets can’t hold onto early lead in 3-2 loss in Boston

In hope that the Central soon would be theirs.

The players all hustled, so the coach said.

And visions of trophies danced in their heads.

There’s Rick with the whistle and Scott in the mix,

These men had just settled in with a roster to fix.

When out on the Donald there arose such a clatter,

Fans rose from their seats to see what was the matter.

Away to the glass, they flew like a flash

The goals, they were coming, it was a glorious bash.

That light, it was red, it continued to glow,

As the forwards all scored, it was quite a show

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets make wishes come true for young patients'
Winnipeg Jets make wishes come true for young patients

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a goalie, called Bucky, he made the fans cheer.

But there were others too, that could make this team go,

That young guy named Josh could put on a show,

His eyes how they twinkled, his skates how they danced,

He certainly put other teams in a trance.

Yes this is a team, that this town can enjoy,

Almost as much as that new Christmas toy.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Jets visit Children’s Rehab Centre'
Winnipeg Jets visit Children’s Rehab Centre

More rapid than eagles, these Jets they do fly,

On the PP and PK… to make other teams cry,

Now, Brenden, Now Adam, Now Dylan and Sam…

On Connor, On Wheeler, and the Jets to a Man

Read more: ANALYSIS: Jets impressive, but it’s only December

To the top of the standings, to the top of the league,

Now skate away, skate away, skate away team.

It truly has been a wonderful time of year for this team. It makes you think, there just might be a Santa Claus.

Merry Christmas, everyone. Happy Holidays!

Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsJohn ShannonWinnipeg Jets Report
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

