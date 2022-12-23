Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

London, Ont. battles major winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:58 am
In this file photo a woman cleans snow off her car as a storm brings white-out conditions to Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Winter storm warning remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. . View image in full screen
In this file photo a woman cleans snow off her car as a storm brings white-out conditions to Halifax on Thursday, March 8, 2018. Winter storm warning remain in effect for much of the Maritimes as a snowstorm has forced the closure of schools in parts of Nova Scotia and P.E.I. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

As a major winter storm continues to make its way across southwestern Ontario, road crews in London are out in full force Friday morning in an effort to reduce hazardous driving conditions in the city.

“Our 28 salt trucks were deployed around 3 a.m. and they’ve been out treating main roads and bus routes,” said John Parsons, road operations division manager for the City of London, about efforts to deal with flash freezing on Friday morning.

“We also have deployed our 48 sidewalk units and they’re out sanding sidewalks right now.”

Read more: London, Ont. schools to close Friday due to anticipated winter storm: TVDSB, LDCSB

Parsons said that snowplows will likely be deployed later Friday morning.

“We’re just monitoring the weather road conditions, and we have more equipment to add as the accumulation increases,” he said. “I also want to note that there’s an overnight parking ban, so we’ve suspended on-street parking this evening.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about extreme winter weather storming across North America'
What Canadians need to know about extreme winter weather storming across North America

Road crews report that weather conditions have been “pretty much as expected” in regard to Environment Canada’s ongoing winter storm warning for the region heading into the holiday weekend.

Read more: London, Ont. road crews and OPP prepare for winter storm

Due to strong winds and blowing snow, Parsons said that drivers are having to take their time and ask for the community’s patience as they continue to navigate through the severe weather conditions.

“Our crews will be well engaged today with the system and it looks like it’s going to stay with us throughout the day and into the early morning hours of Saturday,” he said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Wind gusts are expected to reach up to 90 km/h, creating widespread blowing snow “which will significantly reduce visibility” with wind chills dropping the temperature down to the -20 range, Environment Canada reports.

On Thursday, the Middlesex London Health Unit issued a cold weather alert for the London region set to remain in effect until Saturday.

In response, the City of London initiated its extreme temperature protocol and opened the following community centres as warming centres heading into the weekend:

Additionally, all London Public Library locations an inviting Londoners to stay warm during their regular hours of operation. Most locations are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Read more: MLHU issued cold weather alert for London, Ont. ahead of winter storm

Story continues below advertisement

While a predicted white Christmas is ahead, weather officials continue to advise residents to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”

On Thursday, WestJet announced that the airline would be cancelling flights out of B.C. and Ontario due to “extreme weather events.”

In light of recent flight cancellations, the London International Airport is reminding travellers to confirm their flight status before arriving at the terminal.

For more information about extreme cold, check out the Middlesex London Health Unit website.

For more information and the latest snow removal updates, check out london.ca/snow.

Advertisement
Environment CanadaChristmasLondon OntarioLdnontWinter StormCity Of London2022London International Airportholiday weekendSnowplowsRoad Operationsmajor winter storm
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers