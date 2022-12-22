MLHU issued cold weather alert for London, Ont. ahead of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

Following the first official start to the winter season, the Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) has issued a cold weather alert for Friday for the London, Ont., region.

In combination with plummeting temperatures and strong wind gusts, windchill values are expected to reach -25 C Friday afternoon and -12 C overnight.

The alert, which is set to remain in effect until Saturday, comes in the wake of a major winter storm expected to blow through southern Ontario heading into the holiday weekend.

3:06 Ontario braces for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

“As holiday season festivities begin, so does winter’s cold temperatures and weather,” said David Pavletic, food safety and healthy environments manager with MLHU. “With these changes, it can take a negative toll on our bodies and health if not properly protected.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is advising people to limit their time outdoors while the cold weather alert is in effect.

MLHU is issuing a Cold Weather Alert for tomorrow, December 23rd as winter weather and strong winds drive windchill values to -25°C in the afternoon and -12°C overnight. This Cold Weather Alert will remain in effect until Saturday, December 24th, with a daytime high of -8°C. pic.twitter.com/JHOrVWBswi — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) December 22, 2022

“However, if it is necessary to be outdoors, remember to take the proper precautions to protect yourself, such as dressing for the conditions and covering exposed skin to prevent cold-related illness or injuries,” Pavletic added.

Cold conditions and strong winds can damage exposed skin and lead to frostbite. According to the health unit, symptoms of frostbite include skin turning red, blue or in later stages, grayish-white. Individuals may experience pain, such as numbness and stiffness, especially in the fingers, toes, ears and nose, which are most susceptible to the cold.

1:36 Keep dry, layer up and limit the time spent outside to avoid frostbite

“If you suspect frostbite, warm the affected area by placing it next to warmer skin or immerse in warm, but not hot, water,” the alert stated. “Do not rub the affected area, and seek emergency medical treatment for cases of severe, blistering frostbite. The re-warming process may take up to 60 minutes.”

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the health unit warns of the effects of hypothermia which occurs when a person’s internal body temperature drops below normal.

“Symptoms include pale skin, drowsiness, confusion and hallucinations,” the alert continued. “While individuals may shiver in the early stages of hypothermia, shivering may decrease as body temperature drops.”

In severe cases, officials say that individuals lose consciousness, their breathing becomes shallow and their pulse becomes irregular and hard to detect. Medical treatment is required to prevent the risk of a coma or death.

The health unit issues cold weather alerts when forecast temperatures are expected to drop to -15°C or lower, or when Environment Canada advises that windchill values are expected to be -20 or lower.

Early Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning for the London area. Wind gusts are now expected to reach 90 to 100 km/h, creating widespread blowing snow “which will significantly reduce visibility” with wind chills dropping the temperature down to the -20 range.

Find a list of warming centres on the City of London website.

For more information about extreme cold, check out the MLHU website.

Story continues below advertisement