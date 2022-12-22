London, Ont. road crews and OPP prepare for winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

It’s set to be a busy end of the week for first responders and road crews in London, Ont., who are bracing for a major winter storm that’s set to arrive in southern Ontario on Friday.

London and its surrounding area are currently under a winter storm warning from Environment Canada that calls for damaging winds and widespread blowing snow to develop Friday morning and continue into Saturday.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is possible by Saturday and other potential hazards include flash freezes, near-zero visibility at times and blistering wind chill values dipping into the -20s.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit has also issued a cold weather alert that will be in effect from Friday until Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

It will likely be the biggest storm so far this season for the road operations team at the City of London.

Division manager John Parsons has spent the calm before the storm ensuring equipment is ready to go, reviewing staffing levels and keeping an eye on any changes in the forecast.

“We might be deploying some plows early in the morning, but we’ll wait and see what the accumulation is at that point in time. We also have our sidewalk machines ready to go,” Parsons said.

One of Parsons’ biggest concerns is the potential for flash freezes, brought on by Thursday’s rainfall and Friday’s upcoming plummeting temperatures.

“It does have the potential to make things quite treacherous out there. We will be responding with our first response, which is our salt trucks,” Parsons added.

“We’ll have equipment out there in advance of that to make sure we can get a start on it.”

Officers with the Ontario Provincial Police have been in communication with various road departments across the region to ensure everyone’s on the same page, according to Const. Jacob Unger.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be a bit of a waiting game to see what plays out where. The weather’s always unpredictable, but for now, we’re preparing for the worst,” Unger said.

“The nice thing with the OPP throughout West Region is we can assist each other … we have officers that are ready to do whatever they can to make sure that if we are dealing with a stranded motorist, they can be helped.”

Unger’s main message for drivers is one of prevention. He asks that folks listen to Environment Canada’s advice, which asks that non-essential travel be postponed until weather conditions improve.

“We have to drive in the same weather that they’re having to drive in, and if we’re having to respond to emergencies, it’s going to take us longer to get there,” Unger said.

“If we compound that with stranded motorists, and we’re still trying to get to other calls that require our attention, it can really slow things down.”

If you do have to drive, there are several winter driving tips that Unger says are worth considering.

They include ensuring your vehicle is cleared of any ice and snow and that winter tires are equipped. Drivers are asked to plan ahead, check the forecast before heading out and drive according to the conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s suggested that cruise control is turned off on wet, snowy or icy pavement, and drivers are asked to steer gently on curves and slippery conditions, as hard braking and sudden changes in speed can cause skidding.

Drivers are asked to give other vehicles room and have an emergency kit ready in case they get stuck on the road. The OPP say an emergency kit should include warm clothing, a shovel, booster cables, high-energy foods, a flashlight, matches and a candle.

It’s also recommended that you fill up on gas before making a long trip, as slowdowns and traffic tie-ups may be draining on fuel.