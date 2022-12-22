Menu

BC Ferries warns of cancellations as winter storm bears down on South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 9:35 pm
Click to play video: '‘Highways could close at short notice’: Rob Fleming comments on incoming storm'
‘Highways could close at short notice’: Rob Fleming comments on incoming storm
WATCH: B.C.'s Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Rob Fleming, tells reporters Thursday that crews are out on the roads and doing everything they can to prepare for the winter storm that is expected to arrive in the evening. Fleming says they are concerned about Highway 4 from Port Alberni to Tofino, the Malahat Highway, along with Highway 5, Highway 1 and Highway 3 on the mainland.

BC Ferries is warning of possible delays and cancellations through to Saturday evening as a winter storm bears down on the province’s South Coast.

The region is under an Environment Canada warning, forecasting heavy snow Thursday night followed by freezing rain and rain, frigid temperatures and localized strong winds.

Read more: B.C. South Coast should brace for severe winter storm, avoid non-essential travel

“BC Ferries is closely monitoring the weather forecast over the next few days but is warning of the strong possibility of sailing cancellations on a variety of routes across the fleet,” the company said in a travel advisory Thursday afternoon.

“Poor road conditions leading to the terminals as well as high winds are expected to impact operations.”

Click to play video: 'Environment Canada meteorologist says B.C. residents should be prepared for all scenarios during storm'
Environment Canada meteorologist says B.C. residents should be prepared for all scenarios during storm

Passengers on cancelled sailings will get a refund, and people who wish to proactively cancel a reservation can do so via their confirmation email.

Travellers are also being warned to keep a close eye on weather forecasts, and to check the BC Ferries website for service updates before heading to a ferry terminal.

Read more: CEO pledges Vancouver airport ready for next storm, passengers won’t get stuck on planes

Passengers whose sailings are unaffected are also being warned to leave early and give themselves plenty of time to arrive at the terminal.

Starting on Thursday, BC Ferries has added an additional 150 sailings for multiple routes for the busy holiday season between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2.

Earlier Thursday, B.C.’s transportation minister and emergency preparedness minister held a joint briefing urging people to avoid all non essential travel.

 

