BC Ferries warns of cancellations as winter storm bears down on South Coast

BC Ferries is warning of possible delays and cancellations through to Saturday evening as a winter storm bears down on the province’s South Coast.

The region is under an Environment Canada warning, forecasting heavy snow Thursday night followed by freezing rain and rain, frigid temperatures and localized strong winds.

“BC Ferries is closely monitoring the weather forecast over the next few days but is warning of the strong possibility of sailing cancellations on a variety of routes across the fleet,” the company said in a travel advisory Thursday afternoon.

“Poor road conditions leading to the terminals as well as high winds are expected to impact operations.”

Passengers on cancelled sailings will get a refund, and people who wish to proactively cancel a reservation can do so via their confirmation email.

Travellers are also being warned to keep a close eye on weather forecasts, and to check the BC Ferries website for service updates before heading to a ferry terminal.

Passengers whose sailings are unaffected are also being warned to leave early and give themselves plenty of time to arrive at the terminal.

Starting on Thursday, BC Ferries has added an additional 150 sailings for multiple routes for the busy holiday season between Dec. 22 and Jan. 2.

Earlier Thursday, B.C.’s transportation minister and emergency preparedness minister held a joint briefing urging people to avoid all non essential travel.