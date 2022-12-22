Universities, colleges in Hamilton and Niagara set to close as winter storm approaches

Send this page to someone via email

With a major winter storm on the way, most colleges and universities in the Hamilton-Niagara area will be shutting their doors on Friday.

A spokesperson for McMaster University says the institution will close as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23 with the impending blizzard and cold weather approaching.

“The university remains open until then, which is an important distinction as there are exams and other necessary activities happening between now and then,” McMaster’s Wade Hemsworth told Global News in an email.

McMaster will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022, due to freezing rain and heavy snowfall that’s expected to hit Hamilton and much of the surrounding area.

All of Friday’s scheduled exams, meetings and events — in-person and remote — are cancelled. https://t.co/ETR0UbhC67 — McMaster University (@McMasterU) December 22, 2022

Mohawk College will also start the Christmas break early by shuttering all campuses due to the storm. Virtual services and supports will be available until noon Friday.

St. Catharines’ Brock University campus will also be closed for non-essential activities and is not expected to reopen until Jan. 3.

#BrockU will be closed for the winter break beginning Friday, Dec. 23 and will re-open for regular business hours on Jan. 3. Learn more about what is open and closed during the winter break, including Walker Sports Complex and Residences ⬇️ https://t.co/DJXjcOVNNk — Brock University (@BrockUniversity) December 22, 2022

Niagara College outlets will be closed Friday but are expected to be back in operation Saturday between 11 a.m and 3 p.m.

Most public school boards have also announced closures and bus cancellations for Friday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said its schools and child-care centres will be closed on Friday as will the Catholic board (HWCDSB).

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board decided to close schools for what would have been the final day before the winter break.

All Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards will also be closed and transportation has been cancelled for Friday.

YMCA Child Care Centres throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford will also be closed.