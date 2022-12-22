Menu

Education

Universities, colleges in Hamilton and Niagara set to close as winter storm approaches

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 5:47 pm
McMaster university is one of many schools in the Hamilton-Niagara area that will be closed doan amid a winter storm alert.
McMaster university is one of many schools in the Hamilton-Niagara area that will be closed doan amid a winter storm alert. Lisa Polewski / Global News

With a major winter storm on the way, most colleges and universities in the Hamilton-Niagara area will be shutting their doors on Friday.

A spokesperson for McMaster University says the institution will close as of 7 a.m. on Dec. 23 with the impending blizzard and cold weather approaching.

Read more: ‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere

“The university remains open until then, which is an important distinction as there are exams and other necessary activities happening between now and then,” McMaster’s Wade Hemsworth told Global News in an email.

Mohawk College will also start the Christmas break early by shuttering all campuses due to the storm. Virtual services and supports will be available until noon Friday.

Ontario braces for winter storm ahead of holiday weekend

St. Catharines’ Brock University campus will also be closed for non-essential activities and is not expected to reopen until Jan. 3.

Niagara College outlets will be closed Friday but are expected to be back in operation Saturday between 11 a.m and 3 p.m.

Read more: Some school closures already announced in Ontario for Friday ahead of winter storm

Most public school boards have also announced closures and bus cancellations for Friday.

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said its schools and child-care centres will be closed on Friday as will the Catholic board (HWCDSB).

The District School Board of Niagara and Niagara Catholic District School Board decided to close schools for what would have been the final day before the winter break.

All Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic district school boards will also be closed and transportation has been cancelled for Friday.

YMCA Child Care Centres throughout Hamilton, Burlington and Brantford will also be closed.

Major winter storm on the way for southern Ontario
