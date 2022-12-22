Ontario man accused of assaulting, carjacking Vancouver seniors

See more sharing options

Vancouver police say they arrested an Ontario man Wednesday after a crime spree in which he allegedly assaulted one senior and carjacked another.

The spree began around 3:30 p.m. near Columbia Street and West 1st Avenue, where police allege the suspect randomly punched a 76-year-old man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Shortly afterward, police allege the suspect grabbed the keys from a 79-year-old woman as she was exiting her car with an 82-year-old companion, then drove away in her vehicle.

Police say the man struck multiple other vehicles as he fled in the stolen car.

Witnesses phoned 911, and police were able to stop the suspect at Victoria Drive and East 33rd Avenue.

The suspect has not been formally charged, and as such has not been identified. Police are recommending charges of robbery, assault, theft and driving offences.