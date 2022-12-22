Menu

Crime

Ontario man accused of assaulting, carjacking Vancouver seniors

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 4:03 pm
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. View image in full screen
Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they arrested an Ontario man Wednesday after a crime spree in which he allegedly assaulted one senior and carjacked another.

The spree began around 3:30 p.m. near Columbia Street and West 1st Avenue, where police allege the suspect randomly punched a 76-year-old man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The victim was taken to hospital.

Read more: One arrested and charged after downtown Vancouver carjacking: police

Shortly afterward, police allege the suspect grabbed the keys from a 79-year-old woman as she was exiting her car with an 82-year-old companion, then drove away in her vehicle.

Police say the man struck multiple other vehicles as he fled in the stolen car.

Witnesses phoned 911, and police were able to stop the suspect at Victoria Drive and East 33rd Avenue.

The suspect has not been formally charged, and as such has not been identified. Police are recommending charges of robbery, assault, theft and driving offences.

