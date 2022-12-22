Calgary police seek help locating suspected car thief

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking to get the public’s help in locating a man believed to be responsible for a number of car thefts and attempted carjackings in November.

At about 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 30, officers attempted to stop a vehicle believed to be stolen. The driver drove away and police believe he committed more car thefts and carjackings between 11:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. that day.

Police say the suspect caused several accidents throughout the city, creating concern for the public’s safety. No injuries were reported from the accidents according to police.

Investigators have identified the suspect as 36-year-old Luke Neville Baker, but have been unable to locate him. Baker is wanted on warrants for stolen property over $5,000, theft under $5,000 and failing to comply with a court order.

Baker is described as six feet tall, about 185 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.