Police seek to identify suspect wanted after bank robbery in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Nov. 28, officers received a report of a hold up in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.

Police said a man entered a bank, wearing a mask to “disguise his identity.”

Officers said he allegedly approached a teller and handed them a note demanding cash.

According to police, the man allegedly took some cash and fled to an awaiting taxi.

View image in full screen Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a robbery in Toronto. Toronto police / handout

Police are now searching for a man around 30-years-old, standing five-feet-eleven-inches tall with an average build.

“He is to be considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.