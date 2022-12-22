Police seek to identify suspect wanted after bank robbery in Toronto

Police are seeking to identify a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Nov. 28, officers received a report of a hold up in the Danforth Avenue and Victoria Park Avenue area.
Police said a man entered a bank, wearing a mask to “disguise his identity.”
Officers said he allegedly approached a teller and handed them a note demanding cash.
According to police, the man allegedly took some cash and fled to an awaiting taxi.
Police are now searching for a man around 30-years-old, standing five-feet-eleven-inches tall with an average build.
“He is to be considered armed and dangerous, do not approach, call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
