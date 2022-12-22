Kelowna Salvation Army celebrates 20th anniversary of Santa Bus

Send this page to someone via email

The Salvation Army says it has partnered with several organizations in the Central Okanagan for many years, including First Transit, BC Transit and the City of Kelowna, for its annual Santa Bus Adventures.

A special presentation was held on Wednesday, to honour 20 years of working together and helping families in need.

That relationship has grown into something special for those who take part, with Santa Bus ambassador Frank Teichmann noting it’s been an exciting journey.

“The bus, for us, provides a community outlet, where the community can come and get involved,” said Teichmann. “It also gives us an opportunity as transit operators to take it out and mingle and meet with the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:00 Central Okanagan Santa Bus fundraiser marks 20 years

The Santa Bus is a fundraising initiative and makes its round in early December, collecting donations for the Salvation Army.

“Serving this community at Christmas is a huge, huge job,” said Mark Wagner of the Salvation Army, noting the organization has served more than 670 families this year through its program just during Christmas.

Over the past two decades, the Santa bus has raised nearly $700,000.

This year, the Salvation Army hopes its Kettle Campaign will achieve its fundraising goal of $850,000. Currently, they’ve raised just over $500,000.