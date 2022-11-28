Santa Bus is rolling into the Okanagan and getting people in the holiday spirit

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a big bus led by a reindeer with a shiny red nose, and in the last 20 years, it’s raised $600,000 in donations for people in need.

From Dec. 4 until Dec. 10, the Santa Bus will be on the road collecting donations for the Salvation Army and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

You can help by donating non-perishable food items, toiletries, new toys or cash.

1:17 Santa Sleigh Bus flies around Central Okanagan

“The smiles, laughter and anticipation of kids and enjoyment for myself, the Santa team and the visitors is heartwarming and magical and feels great to be able to help out. Everyone wants to see Santa, and yes, even adults love to see him and get a picture,” Frank Teichmann, transit operator at First Transit, said.

“It truly gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on Dec. 10.