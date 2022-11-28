Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Santa Bus is rolling into the Okanagan and getting people in the holiday spirit

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 28, 2022 5:04 pm
The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on December 10. For the full schedule of events, please click here.
The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on December 10. For the full schedule of events, please click here. Courtesy: BC Transit

It’s a big bus led by a reindeer with a shiny red nose, and in the last 20 years, it’s raised $600,000 in donations for people in need.

From Dec. 4 until Dec. 10, the Santa Bus will be on the road collecting donations for the Salvation Army and the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

You can help by donating non-perishable food items, toiletries, new toys or cash.

Click to play video: 'Santa Sleigh Bus flies around Central Okanagan'
Santa Sleigh Bus flies around Central Okanagan

“The smiles, laughter and anticipation of kids and enjoyment for myself, the Santa team and the visitors is heartwarming and magical and feels great to be able to help out. Everyone wants to see Santa, and yes, even adults love to see him and get a picture,” Frank Teichmann, transit operator at First Transit, said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“It truly gets you in the Christmas spirit.”

The Santa Bus will visit local elementary schools, grocery stores, senior centres and daycares before the big wrap-up event at Stuart Park with Santa on Dec. 10.

ChristmasHolidaysSanta ClausBC TransitCentral Okanagan Food Banksanta buskelowna busesstuyart park
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers