Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Injured snowmobiler rescued near Big White as temperatures dipped below -30

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 12:07 pm
A woman was rescued and hospitalized on Wed. Dec. 21, 2022, after a snowmobiling incident near Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
A woman was rescued and hospitalized on Wed. Dec. 21, 2022, after a snowmobiling incident near Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna, B.C. Facebook/North Shore Rescue

An injured snowmobiler was rescued and hospitalized on Wednesday night after an incident near the Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna.

North Shore Rescue, Talon Helicopters, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the distress call about 14 kilometres from the mountain around 7 p.m.

Their combined efforts may have saved the woman’s life as temperatures plummeted below -30 C, North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks said.

Read more: ‘Significant’ winter storm alert issued for B.C. South Coast, with snow, freezing rain and rain

“It was for a traumatic injury so we basically sent a flight team out there with two ER physicians to assist in any way we could,” Danks told Global News.

“They were able to move this woman into a rustic cabin that was found nearby and it looks like she has a possible leg fracture at this time.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The team used night vision to locate the woman, who had been sledding with a friend. Danks said the friend called 911, and once the woman was stabilized in the cabin, she was hoisted by helicopter to the Kelowna International Airport and transferred to paramedics.

Click to play video: 'Snow, freezing rain could mean more travel disruptions at YVR'
Snow, freezing rain could mean more travel disruptions at YVR

It’s not clear what caused her injury, Danks added, but rough terrain and ditches are often contributing factors. He encouraged people to take proper precautions, including avalanche gear and and an emergency kit, when outdoors in winter conditions.

“When we have conditions and temperatures like this, you really have to play it safe,” he said. “If you get injured in this type of temperature, it can be fatal very quickly, especially if you’re on your own.”

He said North Shore Rescue has had a busy winter season so far, meanwhile, but won’t be breaking any rescue “records” by the end of 2022.

Advertisement
KelownaNorth Shore RescueNorth Shorebig whiteBig White Ski Resortinjured snowmobiler Big Whitesnowmobile accidents
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers