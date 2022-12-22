Injured snowmobiler rescued near Big White as temperatures dipped below -30

Send this page to someone via email

An injured snowmobiler was rescued and hospitalized on Wednesday night after an incident near the Big White Ski Resort in Kelowna.

North Shore Rescue, Talon Helicopters, and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to the distress call about 14 kilometres from the mountain around 7 p.m.

Their combined efforts may have saved the woman’s life as temperatures plummeted below -30 C, North Shore Rescue team leader Mike Danks said.

“It was for a traumatic injury so we basically sent a flight team out there with two ER physicians to assist in any way we could,” Danks told Global News.

“They were able to move this woman into a rustic cabin that was found nearby and it looks like she has a possible leg fracture at this time.”

The team used night vision to locate the woman, who had been sledding with a friend. Danks said the friend called 911, and once the woman was stabilized in the cabin, she was hoisted by helicopter to the Kelowna International Airport and transferred to paramedics.

It’s not clear what caused her injury, Danks added, but rough terrain and ditches are often contributing factors. He encouraged people to take proper precautions, including avalanche gear and and an emergency kit, when outdoors in winter conditions.

“When we have conditions and temperatures like this, you really have to play it safe,” he said. “If you get injured in this type of temperature, it can be fatal very quickly, especially if you’re on your own.”

He said North Shore Rescue has had a busy winter season so far, meanwhile, but won’t be breaking any rescue “records” by the end of 2022.