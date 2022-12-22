Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 50 in Mirabel

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 10:58 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: December 22, 2022'
Global News Morning headlines: December 22, 2022
Laura Casella has the 'Global News Morning' headlines for Thursday Dec. 22, 2022

Quebec provincial police say one woman is dead and two men are injured after a collision on Highway 50 in Mirabel early Thursday morning.

The head-on crash occurred a little after midnight near Montée Saint-Rémi in the Laurentians region. The Sûreté du Québec says a man was driving westbound when he deviated from his lane and struck another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Police say the driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Blast of winter weather set to hit Quebec just before Christmas

A 46-year-old woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Her death was pronounced a short time later.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was also seriously injured but police say he is expected to survive. Investigators will meet with him when his condition improves.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 50 was closed in both directions for several hours as part of the investigation. Police say driving under the influence and speeding do not appear to have played a role in the crash.

Sureté du QuébecQuebec provincial policeMirabelhighway 50Highway 50 CrashMirabel crashHighway 50 collisionQuebec highway 50Quebec highway crash
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers