1 dead, 2 injured in head-on crash on Highway 50 in Mirabel

Quebec provincial police say one woman is dead and two men are injured after a collision on Highway 50 in Mirabel early Thursday morning.

The head-on crash occurred a little after midnight near Montée Saint-Rémi in the Laurentians region. The Sûreté du Québec says a man was driving westbound when he deviated from his lane and struck another vehicle heading in the opposite direction.

Police say the driver, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured but is expected to recover.

A 46-year-old woman, a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital in critical condition. Her death was pronounced a short time later.

The driver of the other car, a man in his 50s, was also seriously injured but police say he is expected to survive. Investigators will meet with him when his condition improves.

Highway 50 was closed in both directions for several hours as part of the investigation. Police say driving under the influence and speeding do not appear to have played a role in the crash.