Health

Ransomware attack delays Toronto’s SickKids lab results, systems could be offline for weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 10:18 am
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Doctors from Toronto's SickKids hospital and other health-care centres and across Ontario released an updated recommendations document Wednesday for a safe return to school, including a "complicated" discussion on mask-wearing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto is shown on Thursday, April 5, 2018. Doctors from Toronto's SickKids hospital and other health-care centres and across Ontario released an updated recommendations document Wednesday for a safe return to school, including a "complicated" discussion on mask-wearing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children says some of its systems could be offline for weeks after it was the subject of a ransomware attack.

SickKids says its clinical teams are experiencing delays retrieving lab and imaging results, which could create longer wait times for patients and families.

Toronto police confirmed they were working the hospital, the Ontario Provincial Police and the provincial government as part of the investigation.

The hospital says urgent and emergent care, as well as scheduled appointment and procedures, are continuing, and there is no evidence to date that personal health information has been affected.

Read more: SickKids reports cybersecurity incident, affecting some phone lines and web pages

SickKids said Monday that a “cybersecurity incident” had led to the hospital calling a Code Grey — the hospital code for system failure — on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

In the update issued Thursday morning, the hospital calls it an “active and ongoing incident” and was unable to provide additional information about the nature of the attack.

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press

