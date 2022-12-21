Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan’s population reaches 1.2 million for first time

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 2:43 pm
Saskatchewan's population has reached 1.2 million for the first time ever. From Oct. 1, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2022, the population grew by 22,135, which has been the largest annual population growth since 1921. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's population has reached 1.2 million for the first time ever. From Oct. 1, 2021 to Oct. 1, 2022, the population grew by 22,135, which has been the largest annual population growth since 1921. Adrian Raaber / Global News

Saskatchewan’s population has reached 1.2 million for the first time ever.

From Oct. 1, 2021, to Oct. 1, 2022, the population grew by 22,135, which has been the largest annual population growth since 1921.

“Russian invasion shut down my life,” said Saskatchewan newcomer Serhii Buriak, who moved to the province this year after fleeing the war in western Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Humanitarian flight has landed, Saskatoon welcomes 230 Ukrainian refugees to the city'
Humanitarian flight has landed, Saskatoon welcomes 230 Ukrainian refugees to the city

“Canada is my 10th country, and what I can say is it’s one of the best choices of my life, especially Saskatchewan. … All the people here, you really give me feelings that I am home.”

Buriak is following in the footsteps of his grandfather and settling his family in Saskatoon.

“We are very grateful to have such a quick, growing population with more newcomers, refugees, displaced Ukrainians, choosing Saskatchewan as their home to live, work and raise a family,” said Paul Merriman, Saskatchewan’s minister of health.

Read more: Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina

About 80 per cent of the province’s growth is a result of net international immigration that brought over 10,000 people to Saskatchewan this year.

“With a lower cost of living compared to other jurisdictions, improvements in labour mobility that were announced earlier this month, and a wide variety of employment opportunities, Saskatchewan is undoubtedly a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family,” Merriman said.

The province is currently on track to meet its population goal of 1.4 million by 2030.

