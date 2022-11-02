Saskatchewan career fair for Ukrainian refugees, newcomers held in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to help displaced Ukrainians settle in Saskatchewan, the provincial government held a one-day career fair at Viterra International Trade Centre in Regina on Tuesday.

Around 90 employers, agencies and chambers of commerce attended the fair, including representatives from the agriculture, construction, health, hospitality, industrial manufacturing, mining, retail, tech and transportation industries.

While the fair was open to all new residents, the provincial government says more than 2,300 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Saskatchewan since the conflict began.

‘”Every day it’s more and more interviews, different positions, lot of offers, lot of sad stories. It’s adventurous. It’s a part of my life here now in Canada — work, work and more work,” Andrian Makhnachov, one of the newcomers at the career fair, said.

Makhnachov is looking for jobs in his area of expertise which is marketing, social media and is also open to administrative positions. He said that he was stressed when he first landed but now is feeling positive that he will be able to find something that fits his skillset as he gets settled in the Prairies.

‘”We have a pretty diverse group of employers, from manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality, from health sector so very diverse group here today,” Assistant Deputy Minister of Immigration and Settlement Christa Ross Ministry said.

Employers like Steve Karch, hope the career fair helps fill vacancies they are struggling with. “There’s a big labour shortage and it’s typically hands-on kind of work — mechanics, warehouse workers, that kind of stuff,” Karch said.

“It’s getting harder and harder to find local people that we can hire.”

In March, the Government of Canada created a special pathway known as Canada-Ukraine authorization for emergency travel (CUAET) that allows Ukrainians to work and study in the country by granting them temporary residence and options for an open work permit.

Employers seeking to offer jobs can also apply for provincial training funding to support Ukrainian refugees.

“Finding employment is a significant and meaningful step in the settlement process for newcomers,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“By bringing businesses, chambers of commerce and settlement services agencies together at a career fair, we aim to make that often stressful process a bit easier.

“I want to thank our business community who have stepped up in such a significant way to assist the over 2,000 newly-arrived Ukrainian refugees who have come to our province.”