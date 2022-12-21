Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police say teenage girl suffered a concussion in altercation with another student

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 21, 2022 10:49 am
Guelph Police Service sign. View image in full screen
Guelph Police Service sign. File

One teen is facing assault charges after Guelph Police were called about an altercation at a high school.

A parent of another teen notified police on Dec. 7 that their daughter had been assaulted by another student at school.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the hallway when another teen approached her and proceeded to slap her, pushed her against the wall, and punched her several times.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Guelph, Ont. man arrested after ‘unprovoked attack’: police

They say the girl suffered a concussion, as well as bumps and bruises, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators arrested a 14-year-old girl from Guelph on Tuesday and she will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 1.

Advertisement
AssaultGuelph NewsHigh SchoolStudentConcussionGuelph Police ServiceTeenage GirlPunchedSlapPushed
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers