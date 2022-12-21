Guelph police say teenage girl suffered a concussion in altercation with another student

Send this page to someone via email

One teen is facing assault charges after Guelph Police were called about an altercation at a high school.

A parent of another teen notified police on Dec. 7 that their daughter had been assaulted by another student at school.

Investigators say the victim was walking in the hallway when another teen approached her and proceeded to slap her, pushed her against the wall, and punched her several times.

They say the girl suffered a concussion, as well as bumps and bruises, and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators arrested a 14-year-old girl from Guelph on Tuesday and she will appear in a Guelph court on Feb. 1.