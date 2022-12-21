Woodstock, Ont. police say armed robbery reported in south end of city

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock, Ont., police are investigating an armed robbery reported in the city’s south.

A robbery involving a firearm was reported Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue.

Pictures of a suspect released by police show a man holding what appears to be a handgun at the counter of a business in the area. However, investigators believe that the firearm has been recovered and there is no immediate risk to the public.

ROBBERY

On Dec 19, 2022 at approx 7:45 pm, WPS responded to a 911 call for a robbery involving a firearm in the area of Parkinson Rd. & Norwich Ave. Police are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect involved in the robbery. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cySQVXRlLo — Woodstock Police Service (@Woodstock_PS) December 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the suspect is described as a man with a thin build, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, wearing a black winter jacket, a multi-coloured bandana, black pants and boots, grey gloves, an orange or beige backpack, and carrying a blue reusable shopping bag.

Woodstock Police can be reached at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).