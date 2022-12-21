Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. police say armed robbery reported in south end of city

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 9:30 am
Pictures of the suspect released by police show a man holding a handgun at the counter of a business in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue in Woodstock, Ont.
Pictures of the suspect released by police show a man holding a handgun at the counter of a business in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue in Woodstock, Ont. via Woodstock Police Service

Woodstock, Ont., police are investigating an armed robbery reported in the city’s south.

A robbery involving a firearm was reported Monday at 7:45 p.m. in the area of Parkinson Road and Norwich Avenue.

Pictures of a suspect released by police show a man holding what appears to be a handgun at the counter of a business in the area. However, investigators believe that the firearm has been recovered and there is no immediate risk to the public.

According to police, the suspect is described as a man with a thin build, five feet nine inches to six feet tall, wearing a black winter jacket, a multi-coloured bandana, black pants and boots, grey gloves, an orange or beige backpack, and carrying a blue reusable shopping bag.

Woodstock Police can be reached at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 421-TIPS (8477) or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

