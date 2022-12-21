Menu

Crime

Stratford, Ont. police investigate ‘targeted’ shooting

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 7:51 am
According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle, described as possibly being a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle, described as possibly being a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. via Stratford Police Service

Stratford, Ont., police are investigating what they are calling a “targeted” shooting that happened on Tuesday.

In a Tweet posted around 9:30 p.m., police said that the sounds of gunshots were heard around Stratford Street and that the area was closed.

Read more: Student sent to hospital after school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in Lucan-Biddulph

Investigators say that an unknown male suspect targeted the victim outside his home. The suspect shot the victim, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The suspect travelled south on Stratford Street and turned right onto Cambria Street toward Erie Street, investigators say.

Police say anyone with information can call 519-271-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

“Residents with video surveillance in the areas surrounding Stratford Street, Cambria Street, and Erie Street are requested to review their video and contact police if anything of interest is observed,” Stratford police said in a statement.

