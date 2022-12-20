Grandfather of Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman among Vaughan, Ont. shooting victims

Send this page to someone via email

The grandfather of a Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman is among those killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont., condo building, the team has confirmed.

Police named the victims of Sunday’s mass shooting on Tuesday, saying 79-year-old Vittorio Panza was among those killed.

In a statement Tuesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs confirmed Panza is the maternal grandfather to defenceman Victor Mete.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs are shocked and saddened by the tragic shooting that took place in Vaughan this past Sunday,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to Victor and his family, to all the families and friends of those affected, and to the local community.”

Speaking with Global News on Tuesday, York Regional Police chief Jim MacSween said Panza was a “proud Italian immigrant.”

Story continues below advertisement

He was a “well-respected realtor” for over 40 years, and had a “great passion for music,” MacSween said.

“He was a husband and father of three daughters and a proud Nono to seven grandchildren,” MacSween said.

MacSween said Panza was “a kind hearted and gentle individual” who loved his community, friends and “foremost, his family.”

MacSween said emergency crews received a report of an active shooting call at around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 18 at a condo building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

He said officers encountered a “horrific scene.”

According to MacSween, the victims, who were all residents of the building, were shot and killed in three separate units on separate floors of the building.

Police said the suspect — who has been identified as 73-year-old Francesco Villi — was killed after an encounter with an officer on the third floor of the condo building.

Officials said he was a resident of the building.