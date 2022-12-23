Deck the halls with fur and fluff — Global readers share holiday pet photos

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Global News readers share pictures of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.
We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear and, like Santa on
Christmas Eve, you delivered.
We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were equally adorable. We wanted to include every single photo, but we feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent the diversity of your pets, from coast to coast!
From axolotls to guinea pigs — plus plenty of cats and dogs — here are some pet photos to make your holiday even that much brighter.
Grab a warm drink and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.
Echo, 4
— Jennifer Miao Wang, Vancouver.
Rolo Mr. Darcy, 13
Barney, 6 Bear, 2 Beckett, 5 months
Willow, 1
— Pia Paglicauan, Edmonton.
Simba, 1
Treble and Macy Lola Hurley, 13
— Sue Rose, Wilmot, Alta.
Simbs, 14 (R.I.P.) Llewellyn, 10 months
— Bob, Angela and Aurora Bowery, Shaunavon, Sask.
Renard, 19
— Lyle Gessing and Heather Knogler, Saskatoon.
Eddie and Leela, 3
— SCAAR London, London, Ont.
Benedict (Benny) Cumberbeardo, 2
Koko, 5
— Cathy Miller, London, Ont.
Ellie, 2 Bart, 2
— Leanne Chapman, London, Ont.
Layla, 6, and Winston, 1
— Charlan McDonald, Peterborough, Ont.
Priya, 2, and Stella, 3
— Becky Andrusiak, Elkford, B.C.
Hercules James Aardvark, 10
Sully, 2
— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.
Maggie-Mae, 7 months
— Jennifer, Peterborough, Ont.
Summer and Maggie Indy, 2
— Maddison Ebner, Coquitlam, B.C.
Skye, 6
Charlie Brown, 12
— Melissa Reid, Fraser Valley, B.C.
Sophie, 6
— Megan Baird, Richmond, B.C.
Maisy, 2
Bowie, 2, PJ, 8, and Socks, 4 months
— Kari Walker, South Surrey, B.C.
Buddy, 6
— Linda Gilbertson, Hughenden, Alta.
Bambino, 4
— Judy Marquez, White Rock, B.C.
Elliott, 2
— Janet Huggins, Surrey, B.C.
Levi, 1, Nova, 6, and Remington, 1
— Adrianne Taylor, Comox, B.C.
Duke, 8
— Jennifer Peake, Timberlea, N.S.
LouLou, 10
— Meghann Limongiello, Calgary.
Simba, 5 months Fanta, 3
— Marlene Petersen, Langley, B.C.
Bo, 5, and Millie, 4 Stella, 7
— Marisa Jensen, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Buster Bunny
— Cheyenne Myers, Hamilton.
Piper, 2, Hooli, 6, and Hawkeye, 7
— Celeste Curran, Langley, B.C.
Grinch, 1 month
— Shine City Mastiffs, Saskatoon.
Bebel Pacino, 8
— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.
Squish E, 1
— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.
Scout, 15, and Annie, 1 Zoey and Coco
Sammy, 15, and Charlie, 11 Hanna, 14 (R.I.P.)
— Courtney McMillan, Surrey, B.C.
Stitch, 6
— Lisa Mitchell, Vancouver.
Sir Diesel, 7 months
— Wilkinson Family, Calgary.
Millie Bo, 6, Ripley, 3, and Hugo, 1
— Carrie Borland, Comox Valley, B.C.
Finn, 7, and Stirfry, 15 Summit, 2
— April Taylor, Wembley, Alta.
Tadhg, 2
— Aliza Wedin, Banff, Alta.
Vlad, 11
— Jan and Bob Minty, Abbotsford, B.C.
Mr. Potato Head, 6, and Miss Polly Pocket, 1
— Joanne Kendrick, Surrey, B.C.
Miss Coco Chanel, 9
— Nicole Desmarais, New Westminster, B.C.
Basil, 4
— Fernando Prado, Mayne Island, B.C.
Phoebe, 4 Butters, 5
Murphy, 1
— Rachel Strate, Edmonton.
Cosmo and Callie, 1
— Krystle Gauthier, Kingston, Ont.
Coco
Dolly Pawton, 8 months
— Sophie Sarrazin, Moncton, N.B.
Sadie, 3
— Sandra Dessau, Kamloops, B.C.
Tucker, 8, Barney, 10, and Titan, 6
— Leah Ogilvie, MD of Willow Creek, Alta.
Mia, 7
— Rianne Sarginson, Grande Prairie, Alta.
Cupcake, 10, and Rio, 2
— Stephanie Cappo, Regina.
Bear, 10, Rocky, 5, and Ginger, 1
— Crystal Hartman, Lethbridge, Alta.
Kaoh, Lexi, Moose and Gunnar
Bean and Whiskey, 1.5
