Lifestyle

Deck the halls with fur and fluff — Global readers share holiday pet photos

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 9:01 am
Global News recieved hundreds of photos of your pets getting into the holiday spirit, including horses, pups, goats...and more!
Global News recieved hundreds of photos of your pets getting into the holiday spirit, including pups, horses, goats... and more!. Global News

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Global News readers share pictures of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.

We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear and, like Santa on Christmas Eve, you delivered.

We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were equally adorable. We wanted to include every single photo, but we feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent the diversity of your pets, from coast to coast!

From axolotls to guinea pigs — plus plenty of cats and dogs — here are some pet photos to make your holiday even that much brighter.

Grab a warm drink and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Echo, 4

— Jennifer Miao Wang, Vancouver
— Jennifer Miao Wang, Vancouver.

Rolo

— Jacey Burgardt
— Jacey Burgardt.

Mr. Darcy, 13

— Amanda C., Ottawa
— Amanda C., Ottawa.
Barney, 6

— Anna D., Toronto
— Anna D., Toronto.

Bear, 2

— Michelle Wagland
— Michelle Wagland.

Beckett, 5 months

— James A., Toronto
— James A., Toronto.
Willow, 1

— Pia Paglicauan, Edmonton
— Pia Paglicauan, Edmonton.

Simba, 1

— Seven Sisters, Man.
— Seven Sisters, Man.
Treble and Macy

— Sheri Hollup
— Sheri Hollup.

Lola

— Adria Young
— Adria Young.

Hurley, 13

— Sue Rose, Wilmot, Alta.
— Sue Rose, Wilmot, Alta.
Simbs, 14 (R.I.P.)

— Rosey Lui
— Rosey Lui.

Llewellyn, 10 months

— Bob, Angela and Aurora Bowery, Shaunavon, Sask.
— Bob, Angela and Aurora Bowery, Shaunavon, Sask.
Renard, 19

— Lyle Gessing and Heather Knogler, Saskatoon
— Lyle Gessing and Heather Knogler, Saskatoon.

Eddie and Leela, 3

— SCAAR London, London, Ont.
— SCAAR London, London, Ont.

Benedict (Benny) Cumberbeardo, 2

— Jenny McKinnon
— Jenny McKinnon.
Koko, 5

— Cathy Miller, London, Ont.
— Cathy Miller, London, Ont.

Ellie, 2

— Kat, Edmonton
— Kat, Edmonton.

Bart, 2

— Leanne Chapman, London, Ont.
— Leanne Chapman, London, Ont.
Layla, 6, and Winston, 1

— Charlan McDonald, Peterborough, Ont.
— Charlan McDonald, Peterborough, Ont.

Priya, 2, and Stella, 3

— Becky Andrusiak, Elkford, B.C.
— Becky Andrusiak, Elkford, B.C.

Hercules James Aardvark, 10

— KJ Markin
— KJ Markin.
Sully, 2

— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.
— Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.

Maggie-Mae, 7 months

— Jennifer, Peterborough, Ont.
— Jennifer, Peterborough, Ont.
Summer and Maggie

— Jennifer Bradford
— Jennifer Bradford.

Indy, 2

— Maddison Ebner, Coquitlam, B.C.
— Maddison Ebner, Coquitlam, B.C.

Skye, 6

— Candice Wilson
— Candice Wilson.
Charlie Brown, 12

— Melissa Reid, Fraser Valley, B.C.
— Melissa Reid, Fraser Valley, B.C.

Sophie, 6

— Megan Baird, Richmond, B.C.
— Megan Baird, Richmond, B.C.

Maisy, 2

— Stephanie Evens
— Stephanie Evens.
Bowie, 2, PJ, 8, and Socks, 4 months

— Kari Walker, South Surrey, B.C.
— Kari Walker, South Surrey, B.C.

Buddy, 6

— Linda Gilbertson, Hughenden, Alta.
— Linda Gilbertson, Hughenden, Alta.

Bambino, 4

— Judy Marquez, White Rock, B.C.
— Judy Marquez, White Rock, B.C.
Elliott, 2

— Janet Huggins, Surrey, B.C.
— Janet Huggins, Surrey, B.C.

Levi, 1, Nova, 6, and Remington, 1

— Adrianne Taylor, Comox, B.C.
— Adrianne Taylor, Comox, B.C.

Duke, 8

— Jennifer Peake, Timberlea, N.S.
— Jennifer Peake, Timberlea, N.S.
LouLou, 10

— Meghann Limongiello, Calgary
— Meghann Limongiello, Calgary.

Simba, 5 months

Deck the halls with fur and fluff — Global readers share holiday pet photos - image View image in full screen

Fanta, 3

— Marlene Petersen, Langley, B.C.
— Marlene Petersen, Langley, B.C.
Bo, 5, and Millie, 4

— Clare Lovely
— Clare Lovely.

Stella, 7

— Marisa Jensen, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
— Marisa Jensen, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
Buster Bunny

— Cheyenne Myers, Hamilton
— Cheyenne Myers, Hamilton.

Piper, 2, Hooli, 6, and Hawkeye, 7

— Celeste Curran, Langley, B.C.
— Celeste Curran, Langley, B.C.

Grinch, 1 month

— Shine City Mastiffs, Saskatoon
— Shine City Mastiffs, Saskatoon.
Bebel

— Jady Cossi, Winnipeg
— Jady Cossi, Winnipeg.

Pacino, 8

— Callie Shipton, Edmonton
— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.

Squish E, 1

— Callie Shipton, Edmonton
— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.
Scout, 15, and Annie, 1

— Cathy Wall, Regina
— Cathy Wall, Regina.

Zoey and Coco

— Cindy Aldous
— Cindy Aldous.
Sammy, 15, and Charlie, 11

— Keri Haddon
— Keri Haddon.

Hanna, 14 (R.I.P.)

— Courtney McMillan, Surrey, B.C.
— Courtney McMillan, Surrey, B.C.

Stitch, 6

— Lisa Mitchell, Vancouver
— Lisa Mitchell, Vancouver.
Sir Diesel, 7 months

— Wilkinson Family, Calgary
— Wilkinson Family, Calgary.

Millie

— Michelle
— Michelle.

Bo, 6, Ripley, 3, and Hugo, 1

— Carrie Borland, Comox Valley, B.C.
— Carrie Borland, Comox Valley, B.C.
Finn, 7, and Stirfry, 15

— Jodi Atkinson
— Jodi Atkinson.

Summit, 2

— April Taylor, Wembley, Alta.
— April Taylor, Wembley, Alta.

Tadhg, 2

— Aliza Wedin, Banff, Alta.
— Aliza Wedin, Banff, Alta.
Vlad, 11

— Jan and Bob Minty, Abbotsford, B.C.
— Jan and Bob Minty, Abbotsford, B.C.

Mr. Potato Head, 6, and Miss Polly Pocket, 1

— Joanne Kendrick, Surrey, B.C.
— Joanne Kendrick, Surrey, B.C.

Miss Coco Chanel, 9

— Nicole Desmarais, New Westminster, B.C. View image in full screen
— Nicole Desmarais, New Westminster, B.C.
Basil, 4

— Fernando Prado, Mayne Island, B.C.
— Fernando Prado, Mayne Island, B.C.

Phoebe, 4

— Wendy Wong
— Wendy Wong.

Butters, 5

— Desiree Houle
— Desiree Houle.
Murphy, 1

— Rachel Strate, Edmonton
— Rachel Strate, Edmonton.

Cosmo and Callie, 1

— Krystle Gauthier, Kingston, Ont.
— Krystle Gauthier, Kingston, Ont.

Coco

— Taylor Chapman
— Taylor Chapman.
Dolly Pawton, 8 months

— Sophie Sarrazin, Moncton, N.B.
— Sophie Sarrazin, Moncton, N.B.

Sadie, 3

— Sandra Dessau, Kamloops, B.C.
— Sandra Dessau, Kamloops, B.C.

Tucker, 8, Barney, 10, and Titan, 6

— Leah Ogilvie, MD of Willow Creek, Alta.
— Leah Ogilvie, MD of Willow Creek, Alta.

Mia, 7

— Rianne Sarginson, Grande Prairie, Alta.
— Rianne Sarginson, Grande Prairie, Alta.
Cupcake, 10, and Rio, 2

— Stephanie Cappo, Regina
— Stephanie Cappo, Regina.

Bear, 10, Rocky, 5, and Ginger, 1

— Crystal Hartman, Lethbridge, Alta.
— Crystal Hartman, Lethbridge, Alta.

Kaoh, Lexi, Moose and Gunnar

— Stephanie Goudie
— Stephanie Goudie.
Bean and Whiskey, 1.5

— Terri Hill, Calgary
— Terri Hill, Calgary.
