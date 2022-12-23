Deck the halls with fur and fluff — Global readers share holiday pet photos

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — when Global News readers share pictures of their pets getting into the holiday spirit.

We asked you to share photos of your fuzzy, furry and four-legged friends dressed up in their most festive holiday gear and, like Santa on Christmas Eve, you delivered.

We received hundreds of submissions and all of them were equally adorable. We wanted to include every single photo, but we feared the sheer size of this article might have shut down our website. So, instead, we’ve selected photos that represent the diversity of your pets, from coast to coast!

From axolotls to guinea pigs — plus plenty of cats and dogs — here are some pet photos to make your holiday even that much brighter.

Grab a warm drink and settle in. We guarantee it’ll be the best scroll of your day.

Echo, 4

Echo, 4 — Jennifer Miao Wang, Vancouver.

Rolo

Rolo — Jacey Burgardt.

Mr. Darcy, 13

Mr. Darcy, 13 — Amanda C., Ottawa.

Barney, 6

Barney, 6 — Anna D., Toronto.

Bear, 2

Bear, 2 — Michelle Wagland.

Beckett, 5 months

Beckett, 5 months — James A., Toronto.

Willow, 1

Willow, 1 — Pia Paglicauan, Edmonton.

Simba, 1

Simba, 1 — Seven Sisters, Man.

Treble and Macy

Treble and Macy — Sheri Hollup.

Lola

Lola — Adria Young.

Hurley, 13

Hurley, 13 — Sue Rose, Wilmot, Alta.

Simbs, 14 (R.I.P.)

Simbs, 14 (R.I.P.) — Rosey Lui.

Llewellyn, 10 months

Llewellyn, 10 months — Bob, Angela and Aurora Bowery, Shaunavon, Sask.

Renard, 19

Renard, 19 — Lyle Gessing and Heather Knogler, Saskatoon.

Eddie and Leela, 3

Eddie and Leela, 3 — SCAAR London, London, Ont.

Benedict (Benny) Cumberbeardo, 2

Benedict (Benny) Cumberbeardo, 2 — Jenny McKinnon.

Koko, 5

— Cathy Miller, London, Ont.

Ellie, 2

Bart, 2

— Leanne Chapman, London, Ont.

Layla, 6, and Winston, 1

— Charlan McDonald, Peterborough, Ont.

Priya, 2, and Stella, 3

Priya, 2, and Stella, 3 — Becky Andrusiak, Elkford, B.C.

Hercules James Aardvark, 10

Hercules James Aardvark, 10 — KJ Markin.

Sully, 2

Sully, 2 — Laurie Jackson, St. Thomas, Ont.

Maggie-Mae, 7 months

Summer and Maggie

— Jennifer Bradford.

Indy, 2

Indy, 2 — Maddison Ebner, Coquitlam, B.C.

Skye, 6

Skye, 6 — Candice Wilson.

Charlie Brown, 12

Charlie Brown, 12 — Melissa Reid, Fraser Valley, B.C.

Sophie, 6

Sophie, 6 — Megan Baird, Richmond, B.C.

Maisy, 2

Maisy, 2 — Stephanie Evens.

Bowie, 2, PJ, 8, and Socks, 4 months

— Kari Walker, South Surrey, B.C.

Buddy, 6

— Linda Gilbertson, Hughenden, Alta.

Bambino, 4

Bambino, 4 — Judy Marquez, White Rock, B.C.

Elliott, 2

Elliott, 2 — Janet Huggins, Surrey, B.C.

Levi, 1, Nova, 6, and Remington, 1

Levi, 1, Nova, 6, and Remington, 1 — Adrianne Taylor, Comox, B.C.

Duke, 8

Duke, 8 — Jennifer Peake, Timberlea, N.S.

LouLou, 10

— Meghann Limongiello, Calgary.

Simba, 5 months

Fanta, 3

Simba, 5 months, and Fanta, 3 — Marlene Petersen, Langley, B.C.

Bo, 5, and Millie, 4

Bo, 5, and Millie, 4 — Clare Lovely.

Stella, 7

Stella, 7 — Marisa Jensen, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Buster Bunny

Buster Bunny — Cheyenne Myers, Hamilton.

Piper, 2, Hooli, 6, and Hawkeye, 7

Piper, 2, Hooli, 6, and Hawkeye, 7 — Celeste Curran, Langley, B.C.

Grinch, 1 month

Grinch, 1 month — Shine City Mastiffs, Saskatoon.

Bebel

Bebel — Jady Cossi, Winnipeg.

Pacino, 8

— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.

Squish E, 1

— Callie Shipton, Edmonton.

Scout, 15, and Annie, 1

Scout, 15, and Annie, 1 — Cathy Wall, Regina.

Zoey and Coco

Zoey and Coco — Cindy Aldous.

Sammy, 15, and Charlie, 11

Sammy, 15, and Charlie, 11 — Keri Haddon.

Hanna, 14 (R.I.P.)

Hanna, 14 (R.I.P.) — Courtney McMillan, Surrey, B.C.

Stitch, 6

Stitch, 6 — Lisa Mitchell, Vancouver.

Sir Diesel, 7 months

Sir Diesel, 7 months — Wilkinson Family, Calgary.

Millie

— Michelle.

Bo, 6, Ripley, 3, and Hugo, 1

Bo, 6, Ripley, 3, and Hugo, 1 — Carrie Borland, Comox Valley, B.C.

Finn, 7, and Stirfry, 15

— Jodi Atkinson.

Summit, 2

Summit, 2 — April Taylor, Wembley, Alta.

Tadhg, 2

Tadhg, 2 — Aliza Wedin, Banff, Alta.

Vlad, 11

Vlad, 11 — Jan and Bob Minty, Abbotsford, B.C.

Mr. Potato Head, 6, and Miss Polly Pocket, 1

— Joanne Kendrick, Surrey, B.C.

Miss Coco Chanel, 9

Miss Coco Chanel, 9 — Nicole Desmarais, New Westminster, B.C.

Basil, 4

Basil, 4 — Fernando Prado, Mayne Island, B.C.

Phoebe, 4

Phoebe, 4 — Wendy Wong.

Butters, 5

Butters, 5 — Desiree Houle.

Murphy, 1

Murphy, 1 — Rachel Strate, Edmonton.

Cosmo and Callie, 1

Cosmo and Callie, 1 — Krystle Gauthier, Kingston, Ont.

Coco

Coco — Taylor Chapman.

Dolly Pawton, 8 months

Dolly Pawton, 8 months — Sophie Sarrazin, Moncton, N.B.

Sadie, 3

Sadie, 3 — Sandra Dessau, Kamloops, B.C.

Tucker, 8, Barney, 10, and Titan, 6

Tucker, 8, Barney, 10, and Titan, 6 — Leah Ogilvie, MD of Willow Creek, Alta.

Mia, 7

Mia, 7 — Rianne Sarginson, Grande Prairie, Alta.

Cupcake, 10, and Rio, 2

Cupcake, 10, and Rio, 2 — Stephanie Cappo, Regina.

Bear, 10, Rocky, 5, and Ginger, 1

Bear, 10, Rocky, 5, and Ginger, 1 — Crystal Hartman, Lethbridge, Alta.

Kaoh, Lexi, Moose and Gunnar

Kaoh, Lexi, Moose and Gunnar — Stephanie Goudie.

Bean and Whiskey, 1.5