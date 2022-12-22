Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Boxing Day: Stores in Canada rolling out early deals to lure shoppers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 6:29 am
Click to play video: 'Last-minute holiday gift ideas'
Last-minute holiday gift ideas
WATCH: Last-minute holiday gift ideas

Stores in Canada are gearing up for Boxing Day sales, with many rolling out deals early in the hopes of enticing budget-conscious shoppers.

The Canadian promotional retail event has been overshadowed in recent years by its American counterpart, Black Friday.

But experts say Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales late last month fell short of expectations, leaving some stores with inventory to clear before the end of the season.

Read more: ‘Make a list and stick to it’: Navigating the mall as inflation strikes the holidays

Retail analyst Bruce Winder says stores will try to balance the need to sell surplus stock with maintaining their margins.

He says the bigger the discount the more volume of goods a store is likely to sell, whereas a smaller discount keeps margins higher but runs the risk of stores carrying excess merchandise that needs to be packed away.

Story continues below advertisement

Winder says this can increase labour costs and is a drain on working capital.

Click to play video: 'Why the gift of food could be the best present this holiday season'
Why the gift of food could be the best present this holiday season

Yet Retail Council of Canada national spokeswoman Michelle Wasylyshen says most retailers are not overly concerned with inventory levels _ at least to the degree some analysts suggest.

Trending Now
Trending Now

She says the message that stores have too much stock may be partly to blame for lacklustre Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which she called “uneven at best.”

Read more: Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday: Retailers extend deals as Canadians shift shopping habits

“The general feeling is that consumers were waiting for better deals, either because they have heard in the media that retailers have too much inventory, or because they have had to tighten their belts from the higher costs of living,” Wasylyshen said.

Story continues below advertisement

Stores are heading into Boxing Day and the end of the year with “cautious optimism,” she said.

“The Boxing Day event is a welcomed opportunity for retailers to pre-plan promotional events and look at their inventory levels to see if in-store or online sales events are required to help eliminate excess inventory,” Wasylyshen said.

Much like Black Friday, she added that Boxing Day has become a week-long event, with fewer of the in-person doorcrasher sales that once epitomized the sales day.

ChristmasBlack FridayHoliday ShoppingBoxing DayCyber MondayHoliday GiftsBoxing Day salesBoxing Day DealsBOXING DAY 2022Boxing Day early salesDec 26
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers