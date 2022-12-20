City of Winnipeg awards renovation grants to 7 community centres

See more sharing options

Winnipeg is awarding renovation grants to seven community centres through the city’s renovation grant program.

“Winnipeg’s unique community centre model brings our neighbourhoods together and helps give them an identity,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

Fourteen applicants sought grants during the fall requesting a total of $1,015,220, and seven were chosen for a total of $513,625.

The centres receiving the grant are Fort Garry, Norberry-Glenlee, Robert A. Steen, Roblin Park, Varsity View, Westdale and Westridge.

“Every community centre in Winnipeg is filled with unique stories from the many gatherings, sporting events and celebrations that take place in them,” said John Orlikow, chairperson of the standing policy committee on community services.

“I’m thrilled to support these seven centres through the Community Centre Renovation Grant Program, and I want to thank the many staff and volunteers whose hard work ensures that more stories will be written by generations of Winnipeggers to come.”