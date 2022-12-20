Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

$40-million Lotto Max draw still missing 5 Quebec winners

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 12:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: December 20, 2022'
Global News Morning headlines: December 20, 2022
Laura Casella has the 'Global News Morning' headlines for Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022

If you play the lottery and live in Quebec, you may just be in luck this holiday season.

Loto-Québec is asking players to check their tickets from last’s week Lotto Max draw on Dec. 16.

The $40-million draw was won by a group of 10 people, who don’t know one another. The ticket contains 10 shares and was bought in Montreal but so far, only half of the winners have come forward since last Friday.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: ‘I can finally afford a house,’ Toronto man says after winning $55M lottery jackpot

“This means there are still five newly minted multimillionaires out there,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday. “The holders of the winning shares will be able to claim their prize before Christmas if they act quickly.”

Story continues below advertisement

Each winner gets $4 million.

The winning selection is 06 22 25 42 43 45 48.

Loto-Québec says customers can check their tickets on their website and the app. The prizewinners are asked to call the customer service team at 1–866-611-5686.

Lotterylottery winnersloto-quebecLotto Max winnersQuebec lotteryLoto Quebec Lotto Max winnersLoto-Quebec lottery winnersMontreal Loto-Quebec
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers