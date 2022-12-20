$40-million Lotto Max draw still missing 5 Quebec winners

Send this page to someone via email

If you play the lottery and live in Quebec, you may just be in luck this holiday season.

Loto-Québec is asking players to check their tickets from last’s week Lotto Max draw on Dec. 16.

The $40-million draw was won by a group of 10 people, who don’t know one another. The ticket contains 10 shares and was bought in Montreal but so far, only half of the winners have come forward since last Friday.

“This means there are still five newly minted multimillionaires out there,” the organization said in a statement Tuesday. “The holders of the winning shares will be able to claim their prize before Christmas if they act quickly.”

Each winner gets $4 million.

The winning selection is 06 22 25 42 43 45 48.

Loto-Québec says customers can check their tickets on their website and the app. The prizewinners are asked to call the customer service team at 1–866-611-5686.