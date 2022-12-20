OPP offers winter travel tips ahead of the holidays

See more sharing options

With inclement weather expected to hit the eastern Ontario region this weekend, the Ontario Provincial Police are reminding the public to drive safely on area highways.

“A leading cause of collisions in winter is poor driving, not poor driving conditions,” an OPP news release stated.

The OPP adds that motorists should check the weather before hitting the road, slow down when driving and carry a survival kit in their car.

They also say windows should be fully cleared before hitting the road, and to drive with at least half a tank of gas in the event drivers become stranded, as well as to allow extra time to travel.