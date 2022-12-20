Menu

Traffic

Lower Mainland road conditions are treacherous. Avoid non-essential travel, province says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 12:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy snow on BC’s South Coast wreaks havoc on roads, transit and schools'
Heavy snow on BC’s South Coast wreaks havoc on roads, transit and schools
Snow is blanketing B.C.’s South Coast once again and causing havoc on the roads for transit users and at Vancouver’s airport. Major accumulations have been piling up across the region all night. As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 32 cm of snow has fallen on the Malahat on Vancouver Island, 30 cm at Victoria’s airport, 30 cm in Nanaimo, 25 cm in Pitt Meadows, 24 cm at Vancouver’s airport and 23 cm in White Rock.

Drivers around B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver are being asked to avoid non-essential travel Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall overnight.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors are out in full force to clear snow and apply sand.

At least 25 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Greater Vancouver area and 30 cm on the Malahat and other areas of the Island. Environment Canada forecasts more snow during the next several hours.

Travel Advisories have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Kamloops and Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

For drivers who have to be on the roads, they are asked to move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching as this will allow maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions.

Read more: Travellers trying to leave Southern Interior stymied as snow continues to wreak havoc

Read more: More than 1,200 ICBC claims filed on Sunday as Lower Mainland hammered by winter

Click to play video: 'Province comes under fire for snow removal'
Province comes under fire for snow removal

There are also major TransLink service disruptions due to the heavy snow.

Many commuters were delayed at the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station when the gates didn’t open on time. TransLink said staff could not get there in time to open them.

In addition, TransLink said all SkyTrains are running Tuesday but will likely be delayed and slower.

Many buses are also not running Tuesday morning and TransLink is urging everyone to check their routes before heading out of the house.

On Monday, the province assured drivers that crews were ready to clear roads during the winter conditions.

“The contractors are out in full force. We’ve got 100 pieces of equipment out in the Lower Mainland alone, out there snowplowing, brining, putting out winter abrasives and sand and we have similar numbers on the island as well,” said Ashok Bhatti, executive director for the South Coast region with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, on  Monday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

