Lower Mainland road conditions are treacherous. Avoid non-essential travel, province says

Drivers around B.C.’s Lower Mainland and Metro Vancouver are being asked to avoid non-essential travel Tuesday due to the heavy snowfall overnight.

In a statement, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said maintenance contractors are out in full force to clear snow and apply sand.

At least 25 centimetres of snow have fallen in the Greater Vancouver area and 30 cm on the Malahat and other areas of the Island. Environment Canada forecasts more snow during the next several hours.

Travel Advisories have been issued for the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Kamloops and Highway 97C between Merritt and Kelowna due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

For drivers who have to be on the roads, they are asked to move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching as this will allow maintenance crews to clear the snow and improve road conditions.

Snow plows from @MainroadLM off and running this morning on #BChwy17 going eastbound in #DeltaBC just before 80th.

Please give them space to do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/5j2bmCIjLb — BC Transportation (@TranBC) December 20, 2022

There are also major TransLink service disruptions due to the heavy snow.

Many commuters were delayed at the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station when the gates didn’t open on time. TransLink said staff could not get there in time to open them.

In addition, TransLink said all SkyTrains are running Tuesday but will likely be delayed and slower.

Many buses are also not running Tuesday morning and TransLink is urging everyone to check their routes before heading out of the house.

On Monday, the province assured drivers that crews were ready to clear roads during the winter conditions.

“The contractors are out in full force. We’ve got 100 pieces of equipment out in the Lower Mainland alone, out there snowplowing, brining, putting out winter abrasives and sand and we have similar numbers on the island as well,” said Ashok Bhatti, executive director for the South Coast region with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, on Monday.