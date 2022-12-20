Menu

Canada

Orillia, Ont. mail delivery resumes after delay due to weather

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 10:53 am
Canada Post file photo for use during the Omicron wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
A search warrant into a Canada Post employee's home and vehicle resulted in the seizure of over 500 mail items. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press file photo

Canada Post has resumed deliveries in the Orillia, Ont., region after a day of cancellations.

The area was under a red alert by the mail service due to the weather on Monday.

Because of the red alert, the national mail delivery service did not send out delivery agents.

Read more: Major winter storm expected to hit Central Ontario before Christmas

Delivery resumed Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement with an incoming winter storm expected to impact the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland areas.

Anyone with questions regarding mail delivery can contact Canada Post customer service online or by calling 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).

