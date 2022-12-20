Orillia, Ont. mail delivery resumes after delay due to weather

Canada Post has resumed deliveries in the Orillia, Ont., region after a day of cancellations.
The area was under a red alert by the mail service due to the weather on Monday.
Because of the red alert, the national mail delivery service did not send out delivery agents.
Delivery resumed Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement with an incoming winter storm expected to impact the Barrie, Orillia, and Midland areas.
Anyone with questions regarding mail delivery can contact Canada Post customer service online or by calling 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).
