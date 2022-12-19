Menu

Fire

Fire consumes North Delta home, five people escape unhurt

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 6:39 pm
Dramatic scene in Delta as house with five people goes up in flames
WATCH: A dramatic scene in Delta, B.C., Monday morning where a house with five people inside went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to tackle a raging house fire in North Delta, B.C., Monday morning.

Five people were inside the home when flames broke out, and bystanders are believed to have helped get everyone out safely and move a vehicle away from the fire.

Delta police said no one was hurt, and everyone was accounted for.

Read more: Man dead after vehicle he was repairing caught fire in Oliver, B.C.

When fire crews arrived around 11 a.m., flames were seen shooting from the second-floor windows of the home in the 10,000-block of Sheaves Place, near the Alex Fraser Bridge.

Witnesses said firefighters were forced to fight the fire from the outside due to a large number of items in the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

