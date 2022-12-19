Missing elderly man with dementia believed to be in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

An 81-year-old man that left a supportive housing unit in Chilliwack, B.C., may be in Kelowna and Mounties are asking for help to find him.

An employee at a supportive housing unit located in the 45000 block of Yale Road in Chilliwack called RCMP last Thursday, Dec. 15, to say that one of their tenants who has dementia left that morning and did not return.

RCMP said the man, whose name is Benjamin Archie, was unhappy that morning when he left and information garnered since indicated that he was walking/hitchhiking to Kamloops, RCMP said.

He was last seen wearing white running shoes, blue jeans, a beige puffy coat, a yellow high-vis vest and a red ball cap with a bear on it.

“This is not the first time Archie has left the housing unit but due to the inclement weather walking to Kamloops and his dementia, the RCMP are extremely concerned,” they said in a press release.

“Kelowna RCMP have received information that leads us to believe Archie may be in the Kelowna area and are asking citizens to be on the lookout for him.”

If you locate Archie or know of his whereabouts, please stay with him and contact the Kelowna RCMP by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 250- 762-3300 and reference file number 2022-77181.