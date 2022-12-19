Extreme cold in Alberta leads to messy commutes, travel delays and health warnings

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold snap is hitting most of Alberta, as wind chills near -40 degrees and snow continues to fall across the province.

Roads in the city of Edmonton and highways are affected at this time. Snow plows are out on major highways and within city limits, however police are advising drivers to be extra cautious on their daily commutes.

Between Friday at 4p.m. and Sunday evening, there were 91 collisions reported to Edmonton Police Service, including 32 hit-and-runs, 13 injury collisions and 46 property damage collisions.

In Calgary, there were 108 collisions reported on Friday between noon and 7 p.m., and 119 reported on Saturday and Sunday. There were 106 as of 1 p.m. on Monday, according to Calgary Police Service. In total, there were 64 hit-and-run crashes, 12 injury-related and 257 non-injury collisions.

511 Alberta tweeted Monday morning that highways in central and northern Alberta are covered in snow, creating poor visibility in some areas. Regular updates on road conditions from 511 Alberta can be found here.

Temperatures are expected to remain around the -40 mark until Thursday, with warmer temperatures arriving by the weekend, according to Environment Canada.

Extreme cold causes greater risk for children, seniors, pets and vulnerable populations. Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, numbing and change in colour of fingers and toes, chest and muscle pain and muscle weakness, Environment Canada said.

Vulnerable populations, include the province’s homeless, are also at great risk. While there are shelter beds available in major cities, not all houseless persons choose to use this accommodation – many stay out on the street, which puts them at high risk for frostbite and illness.