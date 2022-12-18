Menu

Another bout of harsh winter conditions hits central Alberta

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 12:34 pm
Road conditions in central Alberta, Dec. 18, 2022. View image in full screen
Road conditions in central Alberta, Dec. 18, 2022. Courtesy of: 511 Alberta

Another bout of harsh winter conditions has hit central Alberta as temperatures drop and snow continues to fall.

The weather took a turn late Friday night with temperatures hovering round -20 degrees. Snow continues to fall Sunday, coating the roads and highways.

RCMP issued a warning Sunday morning for the public to be mindful of poor and worsening road conditions, especially along Highway 2 between Edmonton and Calgary.

There are patches of black ice on the highway between Red Deer and Airdrie, and “changing conditions are affecting visibility and surface traction on the road,” RCMP said.

Read more: Police warn of poor highway driving conditions in central Alberta

Snowplows are working to clear the highway, police said. RCMP recommended only driving if necessary and to find alternative routes or not drive altogether if roads are closed.

Drivers can find updated road conditions at 511 Alberta.

