Manitoba grant supports food banks to the tune of $3 million

Manitoba is stepping up to support those most in need with a $3-million grant, Premier Heather Stefanson and Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced Monday.

The government is providing funds to Harvest Manitoba to support food banks at a time of high food costs.

“As we approach the new year, and look back on the year that was, we know Manitobans have been through a lot. From the global pandemic to flooding, the unjust war on Ukraine, and rising costs and record inflationary pressures,” said Stefanson.

Harvest Manitoba will use the money to support food banks in urban and rural communities in all regions of Manitoba through food purchasing, transportation and other needed costs.

“More Manitobans are struggling with food insecurity and are turning to food banks to help support their families,” said Squires.

“These essential community organizations are grappling to keep up with this growing demand, all while facing the increased costs of delivering emergency food services due to worldwide inflationary pressures.”

The premier noted the grant announced Monday is in addition to the government’s $1.75-million investment in September to create the Food Security Fund.

“This special support from the Manitoba government will ensure that Harvest has the resources required to meet the unprecedented demand for food banks,” said Vince Barletta, president and CEO of Harvest Manitoba.

“Harvest Manitoba looks forward to working with the Manitoba government and our community partners in the year ahead to reduce the growing need for food banks.”