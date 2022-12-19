Menu

More flight delays, cancellations at Vancouver airport amid snow, arctic air

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 4:21 pm
covid-19-mandate-border-canada View image in full screen
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Travellers flying out of Vancouver airport Monday are being urged to check their latest flight details before making the journey to catch their flight.

A number of flights have been delayed Monday, following a number of delays and cancellations on Sunday due to heavy snow across the region Sunday, with more expected to fall Monday evening and into Tuesday.

Read more: Flights cancelled, delayed as snowfall impacts operations at Vancouver airport

“Flight delays or cancellations occur for a variety of reasons, including managing departure times with our airline partners and NAV CANADA, weather elsewhere in the country, and even operations at other airports,” a spokesperson for YVR said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Sunday snowstorm'
Metro Vancouver Sunday snowstorm

Crews continue to clear snow and ice from aprons, taxiways and runways along with de-icing aircraft, the spokesperson added.

In addition, the airport has brought in all available staff to help and extended food and beverage hours where possible.

All travellers should check the YVR website or follow YVR on Twitter for the latest updates.

