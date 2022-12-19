More flight delays, cancellations at Vancouver airport amid snow, arctic air

Send this page to someone via email

Travellers flying out of Vancouver airport Monday are being urged to check their latest flight details before making the journey to catch their flight.

A number of flights have been delayed Monday, following a number of delays and cancellations on Sunday due to heavy snow across the region Sunday, with more expected to fall Monday evening and into Tuesday.

“Flight delays or cancellations occur for a variety of reasons, including managing departure times with our airline partners and NAV CANADA, weather elsewhere in the country, and even operations at other airports,” a spokesperson for YVR said in a statement.

Crews continue to clear snow and ice from aprons, taxiways and runways along with de-icing aircraft, the spokesperson added.

In addition, the airport has brought in all available staff to help and extended food and beverage hours where possible.

Winter Weather Update: Travel continues to be delayed at YVR as we work to operate at the highest safety standards. Travellers are reminded to check latest flight details at https://t.co/pk0JCqHaJI or with their airline before coming to the airport. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 19, 2022

All travellers should check the YVR website or follow YVR on Twitter for the latest updates.