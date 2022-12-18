Menu

Flights cancelled, delayed as snowfall impacts operations at Vancouver airport

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 6:31 pm
Snowfall is creating long delays at Vancouver International Airport. View image in full screen
Snowfall is creating long delays at Vancouver International Airport. Christina Hughes

Sunday’s snowfall has severely impacted operations and flights at Vancouver International Airport.

The airport issued a warning that winter weather conditions have impacted many flights, including cancellations and major delays.

Read more: Overnight snowfall causing mayhem in the Lower Mainland

A B.C. traveller contacted Global News from inside the airport, saying hundreds of people are waiting for their bags in baggage claims.

“Tons of flights (have been) cancelled and (there is a) three-hour lineup to the Air Canada customer service counter,” Christina Hughes said.

“My trip got rebooked for three days later. (There is) lots of frustration and disappointment, but everyone seems to be keeping their cool with the staff, from what I’ve seen.”

Airport officials are advising travellers to check with their airlines for current timelines and flight information. Travellers are also encouraged to check the airport’s website before arriving.

