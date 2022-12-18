Flights cancelled, delayed as snowfall impacts operations at Vancouver airport

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday’s snowfall has severely impacted operations and flights at Vancouver International Airport.

The airport issued a warning that winter weather conditions have impacted many flights, including cancellations and major delays.

Winter weather continues at YVR, leading to some flight delays & cancellations. Please check directly with your airline for latest flight status & info about your flights. Thank you for your patience as we work to get passengers on their way as quickly and safely as possible. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 18, 2022

A B.C. traveller contacted Global News from inside the airport, saying hundreds of people are waiting for their bags in baggage claims.

“Tons of flights (have been) cancelled and (there is a) three-hour lineup to the Air Canada customer service counter,” Christina Hughes said.

“My trip got rebooked for three days later. (There is) lots of frustration and disappointment, but everyone seems to be keeping their cool with the staff, from what I’ve seen.”

We expect snow throughout the day & can anticipate some delays due to winter weather at YVR & in the region. We advise passengers to check with their airline for flight info and leave plenty of time to get to YVR. Thanks for your patience & all the people working in the snow! — YVR (@yvrairport) December 18, 2022

Airport officials are advising travellers to check with their airlines for current timelines and flight information. Travellers are also encouraged to check the airport’s website before arriving.

