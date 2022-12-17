Snowfall warnings issued for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, B.C. South Coast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a number of snowfall warnings for B.C.’s South Coast on Saturday evening.

Just before 4 p.m., snowfall warnings were issued for the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon, Howe Sound, Squamish and Whistler regions.

In Metro Vancouver, five to 10 cm of snow is expected Saturday night and Sunday.

In Fraser Valley, 10 to 20 cm of snowfall is expected.

“An arctic front will bring snow and strong outflow winds to the region tonight and Sunday,” Environment Canada said in the warning.

“Some light snow has started over the east Fraser Valley, but is expected to become heavy at times after midnight as an arctic front begins to push into the south coast from the interior. As the front continues to push west, the heavy snow will spread into the west Fraser Valley by very early Sunday morning and into all Metro Vancouver regions by mid to late Sunday morning.”

Story continues below advertisement

Abbotsford and Chilliwack are included in the new snowfall warning, and areas in Eastern Fraser Valley have had their snowfall warning continued.

In Fraser Canyon, snow up to 15 cm is expected for Sunday morning.

“For southern sections of the Fraser Canyon, light snow has intensified Saturday afternoon. Total snowfall amounts near 10 up to 15 cm are expected over areas south of Lytton by early Sunday morning. Areas north of and including Lytton will receive five to 10 cm of snow,” Environment Canada said.

Read more: Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

In the Howe Sound region, the snowfall warning has forecast 15 to 20 cm for the area.

“In addition to the snowfall amounts, we are expecting the strong northerly outflow winds to be 30 gusting to 50 km/h and up to 80 over southern sections of Howe Sound,” Environment Canada said.

“Winds will continue to be strong into the beginning of next week.”

In the Squamish and Whistler Sea to Sky Highway region, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for “potentially challenging travel conditions.”

“(Saturday night) through Sunday, an arctic front from the B.C. Interior will move into the Whistler and Sea to Sky region and bring periods of moderate snow starting overnight,” said Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“Current model guidance is showing the total snowfall accumulations will be approximately 10 cm, but could be as high as 15 cm locally.”

Drivers in all of the affected regions are being urged to drive with caution.

3:21 VCH launches its winter care campaign

There are warnings that due to the rapidly cooling air due to the arctic front, driving conditions could rapidly change at a moment’s notice and become hazardous.

Drivers are also urged to check DriveBC for any updates or alerts for roads in their areas.