Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada says an arctic front will bring snow and strong winds between Hope and Merritt on the well-travelled route.

Light snow is anticipated for Saturday, though that’s expected to intensify into the evening and overnight, with 20 cm projected before easing on Sunday afternoon.

“Accompanying the arctic front, periods of strong outflow winds will result in low visibilities tonight due to blowing snow,” said the national weather agency.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

