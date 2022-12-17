Menu

Traffic

Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 17, 2022 12:10 pm
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres. View image in full screen
Road and weather conditions along the summit of the Coquihalla Highway on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. The summit has an elevation of 1,230 metres. DriveBC

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway.

Environment Canada says an arctic front will bring snow and strong winds between Hope and Merritt on the well-travelled route.

Light snow is anticipated for Saturday, though that’s expected to intensify into the evening and overnight, with 20 cm projected before easing on Sunday afternoon.

Read more: 1 year after catastrophic flooding, Coquihalla Highway reopens all 4 lanes

“Accompanying the arctic front, periods of strong outflow winds will result in low visibilities tonight due to blowing snow,” said the national weather agency.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.”

