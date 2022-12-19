Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 teens and 1 adult arrested and charged with arson in 3 a.m. Winnipeg hotel fire

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 2:54 pm
Two teens and one adult have been arrested and are facing arson-related charges in connection with a 3 a.m. hotel fire that left a woman hospitalized Sunday. . View image in full screen
Two teens and one adult have been arrested and are facing arson-related charges in connection with a 3 a.m. hotel fire that left a woman hospitalized Sunday. . Shaun McLeod / Global News

Two teens and one adult have been arrested and are facing arson-related charges in connection with a 3 a.m. hotel fire that left a woman hospitalized Sunday.

Police began investigating after a woman was discovered unconscious inside a suite following a fire in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate 3 a.m. hotel fire that left woman in hospital

Officers determined three suspects linked to the fire had reportedly fled the area. A 14- year-old girl was found nearby and taken into custody.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police then found two other suspects near Livinia Avenue and Isbister Street and when taking them into custody officers say they found a sawed-off firearm in their possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigation shows the victim was in the company of all three suspects prior to the fire.

An 18- year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl have been detained in custody and face multiple charges, including attempt to commit murder.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze'
Winnipeg fire crews battle bus shelter blaze
FireManitobaArsonWinnipeg fireWPSPortage Avenue3 a.m. hotel fireHotel arson
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers