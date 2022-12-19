2 teens and 1 adult arrested and charged with arson in 3 a.m. Winnipeg hotel fire

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two teens and one adult have been arrested and are facing arson-related charges in connection with a 3 a.m. hotel fire that left a woman hospitalized Sunday.

Police began investigating after a woman was discovered unconscious inside a suite following a fire in the 3700 block of Portage Avenue. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

Officers determined three suspects linked to the fire had reportedly fled the area. A 14- year-old girl was found nearby and taken into custody.

Police then found two other suspects near Livinia Avenue and Isbister Street and when taking them into custody officers say they found a sawed-off firearm in their possession.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigation shows the victim was in the company of all three suspects prior to the fire.

An 18- year-old man, a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl have been detained in custody and face multiple charges, including attempt to commit murder.