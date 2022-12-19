Smouldering mattress damages Kelowna home

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna home suffered significant smoke damage Monday morning when a bedroom caught fire.

The fire, in a single-family home in the 2300 block of Silver Place, was in a mattress in one of the bedrooms.

“Crews then went into the structure and found a mattress that was smouldering,” Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

2:30 Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures

“Crews made sure the fire was out and checked for extension. There was minor damage to the structure, but significant smoke damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

The four occupants made it out safely.

“At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire, but it is not considered suspicious,” the fire department said.

Four engines, a rescue truck, a command unit, RCMP and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 22 fire personnel.