Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Smouldering mattress damages Kelowna home

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 12:24 pm
Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A Kelowna home suffered significant smoke damage Monday morning when a bedroom caught fire.

The fire, in a single-family home in the 2300 block of Silver Place, was in a mattress in one of the bedrooms.

“Crews then went into the structure and found a mattress that was smouldering,” Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

Click to play video: 'Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures'
Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures

“Crews made sure the fire was out and checked for extension. There was minor damage to the structure, but significant smoke damage.”

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The four occupants made it out safely.

“At this time, we don’t have a cause for the fire, but it is not considered suspicious,” the fire department said.

Four engines, a rescue truck, a command unit, RCMP and BCAS were dispatched to the fire along with 22 fire personnel.

 

RCMPKelowna RCMPKelowna Fire DepartmentCrewsBCASSilver Placesmouldering mattress
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers