‘It’s just unspeakable’: Vaughan mayor reacts to deadly mass shooting

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca has expressed sympathies for the victims of a deadly mass shooting in the city, adding “It’s just unspeakable.”

“I first of all, want to say, like thousands of other Vaughan residents, I first learned of the news last night of this horrific act that took place here in the building behind us, near the corner of Jane and Rutherford,” Del Duca said at a press conference Monday morning.

“Thousands more Vaughan residents woke up this morning to first learning the news of this horrible tragedy,” Del Duca continued. “On behalf of the people of Vaughan, I want to offer my very sincere condolences to the families of those victims who lost their lives yesterday in the shooting.”

Five victims were killed in the shooting Sunday evening and the 73-year-old gunman was also killed after an interaction with police.

A seventh person, a victim, was injured in the shooting and York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said Sunday night that they are expected to survive.

Del Duca said he hopes for a “speedy recovery.”

A source close to the investigation into the shooting says the victims were found in different units in the building, The Canadian Press reports.

The source also said the suspected gunman, who was shot dead by police, lived in the building.

Del Duca also thanked the first responders who went to the scene as the situation was developing.

He said flags at all Vaughan facilities will be flying at half-mast to honour the victims.

“This is a community that I’ve lived in proudly for more than three decades. Vaughan is a safe community,” Del Duca said.

“But my heart goes out to the victims, their families, to people who knew them. It’s just unspeakable to imagine that this has taken place here in our community.”

Del Duca said he has received calls from family and friends in the “close knit” city, adding there is “a lot of speculation” about what exactly transpired.

The mayor urged people to avoid speculation and wait for police to conduct their investigation and provide updates.

Del Duca said he never would have believed a mass shooting would happen in Vaughan, but said it’s a “very generous and loving community.”

He said he spoke to MacSween to express support to York police officers and also to offer any supports needed from the City.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also said he is “shocked and saddened” by the killings.

“All of Ontario is thinking of the victims of this senseless violence and the family and friends grieving their loss,” Ford said in a tweet.

“Thank you to our first responders for bravely being on scene.”

