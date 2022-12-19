Winnipeg lifts extended winter route parking ban

Winnipeg is no longer under an extended winter route parking ban.
The extended ban, which went into effect Dec. 14 as a Colorado low battered the city with snow, was lifted Monday morning.
Read more: Extended parking ban to go into effect for Winnipeg snow clearing operation
The extended bans mean city crews start cleaning two hours earlier than usual and vehicles parked overnight on snow routes or winter routes could be ticketed.
In addition to a $100 ticket, vehicles violating the extended ban may also be towed.
Winnipeg’s annual winter route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
-
World’s largest free-standing aquarium bursts, leaving 1,500 exotic fish dead
-
Homeless encampments in Canada are on the rise. Experts urge ‘Housing First’ approach
A residential parking ban is also in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Winnipeggers can find their snow zone on the Winnipeg.ca website.
Vehicles parked in violation of the Residential Parking Ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or that has already been cleared, the city advises.
More information about all winter parking bans can be found on the Winnipeg.ca website or by calling 311.
Comments