Winnipeg lifts extended winter route parking ban

Winnipeg is no longer under an extended winter route parking ban.

The extended ban, which went into effect Dec. 14 as a Colorado low battered the city with snow, was lifted Monday morning.

The extended bans mean city crews start cleaning two hours earlier than usual and vehicles parked overnight on snow routes or winter routes could be ticketed.

In addition to a $100 ticket, vehicles violating the extended ban may also be towed.

Winnipeg’s annual winter route parking ban remains in effect from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

A residential parking ban is also in effect until 7 p.m. Tuesday. Winnipeggers can find their snow zone on the Winnipeg.ca website.

Vehicles parked in violation of the Residential Parking Ban may receive a $200 ticket ($150 if paid early), and may be towed to a nearby street that is not scheduled to be plowed, or that has already been cleared, the city advises.

More information about all winter parking bans can be found on the Winnipeg.ca website or by calling 311.

Think you may have parked overnight when a ban was in place? You may need to check your mailbox instead of your windshield to see if you’ve received a parking ticket. Learn more about the technology we use to enforce winter parking bans: https://t.co/7iRDXTpICL pic.twitter.com/odl2eHpyl1 — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) December 19, 2022