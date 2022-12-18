Menu

Crime

3 people arrested after vehicle shot at on Main Street: Winnipeg police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted December 18, 2022 3:45 pm
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice

Three people have been arrested after a moving vehicle was shot at in the 1600 block of Main Street, police say.

On Dec. 16 at 7:25 p.m., Officers went to a beer vendor in the area and later located a car that appeared to have been struck by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Police believe a 15-year-old boy went to the vendor with a group and confronted the man — unknown to him — in the parking lot and produced a handgun.

The man then ran to a car driven by a woman and the suspect pointed the firearm at them. He shot at the car as it fled the area, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrests in 3D-printed gun probe

On Saturday at 9:30 p.m. a K9 unit saw a vehicle police believe to have been involved in the above incident.

Officers stopped the car near Notre Dame Ave. and Alverstone Street and three people were taken into custody.

A loaded 9mm handgun with an auto sear, an over-capacity magazine and an obliterated serial number were found in the vehicle.

Additionally, the 15-year-old suspect was found to be in possession of 23 pills police believe to be Percocet.

CrimeManitobawinnipegShots firedWPSGun Crimefirearm arrest
