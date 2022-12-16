Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Suncor faces charges related to injury of offshore Newfoundland worker: regulator

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2022 8:32 pm
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. View image in full screen
A Suncor logo is shown at the company's annual meeting in Calgary on May 2, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Newfoundland and Labrador’s offshore oil and gas regulator says it has laid charges against Suncor Energy Inc. for alleged offences related to the injury of a worker on the company’s Terra Nova offshore platform.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board says the charges are related to the injury of a worker on Dec. 29, 2019, who fell from a ladder while conducting gas testing.

The board alleges that Suncor failed to ensure all workers had a properly attached safety harnesses, failed to ensure all employees followed protection equipment rules and failed to produce a compliant report.

Trending Now
Trending Now

READ MORE: Suncor reducing contractor work force by 20% to improve safety, efficiency

It says the first appearance on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2023 at Provincial Court in St. John’s.

Story continues below advertisement

Suncor is already under heightened scrutiny for its safety record after at least 12 workers have died at its oilsands operations in northern Alberta since 2014.

Former CEO Mark Little pledged earlier this year to address the problem, including with a independent safety review, but he stepped down from the company a day after another Suncor contract worker died in July.

EnergyOil and GasLabourEnergy SectorSuncorSuncor EnergyOil and gas sectorSuncor Energy IncCanada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum BoardTerra NovaTerra Nova offshore platform
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers