‘He called me a man’: Calgary woman says Skip the Dishes driver gender profiled her

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary woman is vowing never to use Skip the Dishes again after she says she was gender profiled.

Sarah Parker ordered food for herself while she was at work on Dec. 6. She met the driver in the parking lot and she says he questioned her identity.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Skip the Dishes

“I showed him on my phone that I ordered the food and he showed me on his phone it said Sarah. I said: ‘Yes, that’s me.’ I went to grab my food and he looked in my face and said: ‘You’re not Sarah, you’re a man,” Parker said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I got irate and I was like, ‘pardon me?'”

Parker said he then attempted to take photos of her to verify her identity.

“You drop food at doorsteps without verifying and ring the doorbell and walk away. What was the point of the picture?” Parker said.

“It made me feel bad about myself. I shouldn’t have to be gender profiled just to order food.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It made me feel bad about myself. I shouldn't have to be gender profiled just to order food."

Parker said she lodged a complaint with Skip immediately.

View image in full screen Courtesy: Skip the Dishes

“I was met by with a bunch of excuses from their call centre saying it goes case by case and it wouldn’t be escalated to a manager right away.”

She said she eventually received an email letting her know “this is a priority and the driver has been dealt with”. She wants to know whether the drivers have diversity training.

Story continues below advertisement

“The version of someone in your head is not my responsibility. Not everyone looks the same and not everyone is in the same category,” Parker said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The version of someone in your head is not my responsibility. Not everyone looks the same and not everyone is in the same category," Parker said.

Global News reached out to Skip the Dishes for comment and haven’t received a response. They’ve already lost one loyal customer.

“It will be the last time. I will never use Skip.”