Four children under 10 found living in alleged drug trafficking house in central Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A drug trafficking investigation at a house in Edmonton’s inner city turned up drugs, guns and more than $100,000 in cash, along with four children under the age of 10.

“During the investigation, police learned that four children were living in the residence while the trafficking was taking place,” said police, adding the kids are now in the care of Children’s Services.

Police began their investigation in July after receiving tips from the community that controlled substances were being sold from a house in the McCauley neighbourhood.

Two people are facing more than two dozen combined charges. Officers found drug paraphernalia that is consistent with the sale and distribution of drugs, police said in a news release Friday.

Officers also found small quantities of fentanyl, meth and cocaine with a combined street value of $3,400 in the search that took place on Nov. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

Police found 11 firearms, including a loaded lever action rifle and a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. Provided: Edmonton Police Service

Various “edged weapons” and brass knuckles, hundreds of rounds of ammo and 11 guns were found in the search.

Police said the two people were targeting vulnerable people in the neighbourhood.

“In addition to the children present in the home, our officers were concerned with the dozens of vulnerable persons they witnessed attending the residence to purchase controlled substances,” says Acting Insp. David Paton.

Paton said this isn’t uncommon and they are currently investigating many similar situations.

Police said they also found $11,000 in coins. Provided: Edmonton Police Service

The accused have not been named, to protect the identity of the children involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Around $101,000 in bills was recovered in the search, police say.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use and storage of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of stolen property.

The man and a 45-year-old woman also living on the property both face eight charges each relating to child endangerment.