Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man struck by minivan succumbs to injuries: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 1:02 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 30-year-old man who was struck by a minivan at a roundabout in Kitchener on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the crash occurred near Manitou Drive and Bleams Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Read more: Kitchener man airlifted to hospital after being struck by minivan: police

The minivan was exiting the roundabout when it struck the man from Kitchener, according to police, who say the driver, a 42-year-old woman from Kitchener, was not injured as a result of the collision.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The man would be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital, where he later died, according to police.

They say they are continuing to investigate. Any witnesses or anyone with video can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener collisionOrnge AirBleams Road KitchenerManitou Drive KitchenerKitchener man injuredKitchener man dead
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers