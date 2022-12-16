Kitchener man struck by minivan succumbs to injuries: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man who was struck by a minivan at a roundabout in Kitchener on Tuesday has succumbed to his injuries, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the crash occurred near Manitou Drive and Bleams Road shortly after 5 p.m.

The minivan was exiting the roundabout when it struck the man from Kitchener, according to police, who say the driver, a 42-year-old woman from Kitchener, was not injured as a result of the collision.

The man would be airlifted to an out-of-town hospital, where he later died, according to police.

They say they are continuing to investigate. Any witnesses or anyone with video can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.