Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release photos of persons of interest in Vaughan shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 11:03 am
Police release photos of persons of interest after a shooting in Vaughan in September 2022. View image in full screen
Police release photos of persons of interest after a shooting in Vaughan in September 2022. York Regional Police

York Regional Police have released several photos of “persons of interest” in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan in September.

Police said at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to reports of gunfire near Interchange Way and Highway 7.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton. He was known to family and friends as MJ, police said.

Read more: Man succumbs to gunshot wounds after Vaughan shooting, police say

Investigators have released images of those considered persons of interest and are asking these individuals or anyone who can identify them to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

CrimeYork Regional PoliceFatal ShootingVaughanHighway 7Vaughan shootingpersons of interestInterchange Wayshooting vaughanMoses Alphonso Wright
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers