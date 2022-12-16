Police release photos of persons of interest in Vaughan shooting

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police have released several photos of “persons of interest” in connection with a fatal shooting in Vaughan in September.

Police said at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 24, officers responded to reports of gunfire near Interchange Way and Highway 7.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition where he later died.

Officers identified the victim as 20-year-old Moses Alphonso Wright from Brampton. He was known to family and friends as MJ, police said.

Investigators have released images of those considered persons of interest and are asking these individuals or anyone who can identify them to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.