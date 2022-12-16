Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto apartment building shooting

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park Road at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police said they found a man in an apartment building with gunshot type injuries.
Paramedics said they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.
There is no suspect information yet.
