Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after Toronto apartment building shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 16, 2022 6:38 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Friday in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue and Orton Park Road at around 4:45 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police said they found a man in an apartment building with gunshot type injuries.

Paramedics said they transported a man in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

There is no suspect information yet.

